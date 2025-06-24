LA Sparks vs Chicago Sky Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for June 24 | WNBA 2025 Season 

The LA Sparks will head to Wintrust Arena to take on the Chicago Sky on Tuesday for the second meeting of the 2025 WNBA season between the teams. The Sparks won the first game on the back of stellar performances from Kelsey Plum and Azura Stevens.
Plum finished with 28 points, eight assists and two rebounds on 9-for-18 shooting. Stevens recorded 24 points, eight rebounds and three assists on 10-for-14 shooting.
Both teams are in similar with a three-game losing streak. The Sky have lost to the Washington Mystics, Phoenix Mercury and Atlanta Dream. Thee Sparks have dropped games against the Minnesota Lynx twice and the Seattle Storm.
The Sky are 11th (3-10) in the league and trail the Sparks in 10th (4-10) by half a game.
LA Sparks vs. Chicago Sky Injury Reports June 24
Chicago Sky injury report
Courtney Vandersloot is the only player on the Chicago Sky’s injury report for Tuesday’s game. The veteran guard tore her ACL on June 7 and is expected to miss the season.
LA Sparks injury report
The Sparks have four players on their injury report. Cameron Brink continues to recover from her Torn ACL and is out against the Sky. She is expected to return in July.
Odyssey Sims is also out due to personal reasons. Rae Burrell picked up a leg injury during the Sparks’ season opener in May and has since been sidelined. She will be out against the Sky.
Julie Allemand is also out as she fulfills her overseas commitments.
LA Sparks vs. Chicago Sky predicted starting lineups and depth charts, June 24
Chicago Sky starting lineup and depth chart
The Chicago Sky are expected to start Rachel Banham, Ariel Atkins, Angel Reese, Rebecca Allen and Kamilla Cardoso.
LA Sparks predicted starting lineup and depth chart
The Sparks are expected to start Shey Peddy, Kelsey Plum, Azura Stevens, Dearica Hamby and Rickea Jackson.