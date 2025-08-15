LA Sparks vs Dallas Wings Prediction and Betting Tips - Aug. 15 | 2025 WNBA Season

Following their latest homestand, the LA Sparks will begin a two-game road trip on Friday. The August 15 clash against the Dallas Wings at the College Park Center will be the second out of four meetings between the two teams in the 2025 season.

Ad

LA Sparks vs. Dallas Wings Preview, Predicted Starting Lineups, Betting Tips and Prediction

The Sparks-Wings game will tip off at 7:30 p.m. EST (4:30 p.m. PT). The live telecast will be available on ION. The game can also be streamed on FuboTV and the WNBA League Pass (restrictions may apply).

Moneyline: Sparks (-188) vs. Wings (+152)

Odds: Sparks (-4.5 -114) vs. Wings (+5.5 -106)

Ad

Trending

Total (O/U): Sparks (o177.5 -110) vs Wings (u177.5 -111)

Editor’s Note: The odds could change closer to the game. The odds listed are as per available information at the time of publishing.

LA Sparks vs. Dallas Wings Preview

The Sparks and Wings met just once this season, in a Commissioner’s Cup showdown on June 6.

The high-scoring contest featured nine players across both teams scoring in double figures. In Paige Bueckers’ absence, DiJonai Carrington took on much of the team’s offensive load, finishing with 16 points and four assists.

Ad

Meanwhile, LA’s trio of Odyssey Sims, Azura Stevens and Dearica Hamby combined for 60 points, powering the team to a comfortable 93-79 victory.

LA Sparks vs. Dallas Wings Predicted Starting Lineups

Sparks

PG: Kelsey Plum | SG: Julie Allemand | SF: Rickea Jackson | PF: Dearica Hamby | C: Azura Stevens

Wings

PG: Paige Bueckers | SG: Haley Jones | SF: Maddy Siegrist | PF: Luisa Geiselsoder | C: Grace Berger

Ad

LA Sparks vs. Dallas Wings Betting Tips

Wings guard Paige Bueckers has averaged 18.4 ppg this season, with only a slight increase to 18.5 ppg since the All-Star break. Coming off consecutive outings where she failed to reach 18 points, she’s unlikely to exceed her 19.5-point prop, especially facing the defensive tenacity of Kelsey Plum.

Meanwhile, Sky forward Azurá Stevens has averaged 8.1 rebounds per game this season and is poised to control the boards against a shorthanded Wings frontcourt, making her well-positioned to clear her 7.5-rebound prop.

Ad

LA Sparks vs. Dallas Wings Prediction

The Sparks have been on an impressive run, winning nine of their last 12 games and climbing several spots in the WNBA standings. In contrast, the Wings have dropped 11 of their past 14 contests. Their chances have further diminished due to a stacked injury list, including Arike Ogunbowale, Aziaha James and Tyasha Harris.

Prediction: Expect the Sparks to clinch a win.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Advait Jajodia Advait Jajodia is an NBA, WNBA, and tennis journalist at Sportskeeda with over four years of experience in the field with The SportsRush.



Advait has a love of basketball that stems from playing the game, and has represented Mumbai North at the Inter-District State Championship and Maharashtra at the ASISC National Games.



His favorite team is the New Orleans Pelicans, although Advait also has an affinity for the Golden State Warriors and San Antonio Spurs. His favorite player of all time was Kobe Bryant, as the Lakers legend's undeniable talent and mentality were just unignorable. As for players in the current game, Stephen Curry, Zion Williamson, Victor Wembanyama, and Kyrie Irving are top of Advait's list.



When not watching or writing about sports, Advait is a fan of true crime shows, board games and console gaming. Know More