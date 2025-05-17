  • home icon
  LA Sparks vs Golden State Valkyries game player stats and box score for May 16 | 2025 WNBA season

LA Sparks vs Golden State Valkyries game player stats and box score for May 16 | 2025 WNBA season

By Atishay Jain
Modified May 17, 2025 03:02 GMT
LA Sparks vs Golden State Valkyries game player stats and box score for May 16 | 2025 WNBA season. (Image Credit: Getty)
LA Sparks vs Golden State Valkyries game player stats and box score for May 16 | 2025 WNBA season. (Image Credit: Getty)

The LA Sparks and the Golden State Valkyries crossed swords on the opening night of the 2025 WNBA season in style at a packed Chase Center in San Francisco on Friday night. The highly anticipated matchup marked the Valkyries’ official WNBA debut, with fans turning out in full force to support the league’s newest franchise.

The Sparks opened the game with a starting lineup of Rickea Jackson, Dearica Hamby, Azura Stevens, Odyssey Sims and Kelsey Plum. On the other side, the Valkyries began their inaugural contest with Kayla Thornton, Kate Martin, Temi Fagbenle, Veronica Burton and Tiffany Hayes.

The opening quarter featured efficient shooting from both teams. After a back-and-forth start, the score was knotted at 13-13. The Valkyries briefly pulled ahead with a quick four-point run, only for the Sparks to respond immediately and tie things up again at 17-17.

also-read-trending Trending

Painful scenes ensued in the first quarter when Rae Burrell was carried to the locker room after suffering a brutal knee injury.

Fagbenle and Hayes combined for 14 points as the Valkyries took a 20-19 lead at the end of first quarter. For the Sparks, Stevens led the scoring punch with eight points while Plum chipped in with six points.

Plum and Stevens maintained their offensive intensity, while Dearica Hamby and Rickea Jackson stepped up in the second quarter to provide additional firepower. The Sparks erased their two-point first-quarter deficit and entered halftime with a narrow three-point lead.

LA Sparks vs Golden State Valkyries player stats and box score

LA Sparks

PlayerMINPTSREBASTSTLBLKFGMFGAFG%3 PM3PA3P%FTMFTAFT%OREBDREBTOVPFPlus/Minus
Rickea Jackson 17:348311135602210000-03214
Dearica Hamby 18:47930104757.100-1110003224
Azurá Stevens 14:5010403245800102210004010
Odyssey Sims 12:3820300152002000-00022
Kelsey Plum 20:001105205955.6125000-00013
Rae Burrell0:410000000-00-00-0001-2
Sarah Ashlee Barker9:07221001333.302000-02202
Mercedes Russell6:230021000-00-00-00002
Emma Cannon0:000000000-00-00-00000
Sania Feagin0:000000000-00-00-00000
Golden State Valkyries

PlayerMINPTSREBASTSTLBLKFGMFGAFG%3 PM3PA3P%FTMFTAFT%OREBDREBTOVPFPlus/Minus
Kayla Thornton 16:20641103837.503000-1311-3
Kate Martin 15:330010002001000-0010-3
Temi Fágbénlé 12:131340005771.42450111002200-3
Veronica Burton 13:4822320030010221001110-3
Tiffany Hayes 13:3211301148501333.32210012112
Carla Leite6:36201000200202366.700300
Monique Billings7:470300001000-00-03100
Julie Vanloo10:31510002366.7125000-0111-5
Kyara Linskens3:400001000-00-00-00110
