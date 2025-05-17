LA Sparks vs Golden State Valkyries game player stats and box score for May 16 | 2025 WNBA season
The LA Sparks and the Golden State Valkyries crossed swords on the opening night of the 2025 WNBA season in style at a packed Chase Center in San Francisco on Friday night. The highly anticipated matchup marked the Valkyries’ official WNBA debut, with fans turning out in full force to support the league’s newest franchise.
The Sparks opened the game with a starting lineup of Rickea Jackson, Dearica Hamby, Azura Stevens, Odyssey Sims and Kelsey Plum. On the other side, the Valkyries began their inaugural contest with Kayla Thornton, Kate Martin, Temi Fagbenle, Veronica Burton and Tiffany Hayes.
The opening quarter featured efficient shooting from both teams. After a back-and-forth start, the score was knotted at 13-13. The Valkyries briefly pulled ahead with a quick four-point run, only for the Sparks to respond immediately and tie things up again at 17-17.
Painful scenes ensued in the first quarter when Rae Burrell was carried to the locker room after suffering a brutal knee injury.
Fagbenle and Hayes combined for 14 points as the Valkyries took a 20-19 lead at the end of first quarter. For the Sparks, Stevens led the scoring punch with eight points while Plum chipped in with six points.
Plum and Stevens maintained their offensive intensity, while Dearica Hamby and Rickea Jackson stepped up in the second quarter to provide additional firepower. The Sparks erased their two-point first-quarter deficit and entered halftime with a narrow three-point lead.
LA Sparks vs Golden State Valkyries player stats and box score
LA Sparks
Player
MIN
PTS
REB
AST
STL
BLK
FGM
FGA
FG%
3 PM
3PA
3P%
FTM
FTA
FT%
OREB
DREB
TOV
PF
Plus/Minus
Rickea Jackson
17:34
8
3
1
1
1
3
5
60
2
2
100
0
0
-
0
3
2
1
4
Dearica Hamby
18:47
9
3
0
1
0
4
7
57.1
0
0
-
1
1
100
0
3
2
2
4
Azurá Stevens
14:50
10
4
0
3
2
4
5
80
0
1
0
2
2
100
0
4
0
1
0
Odyssey Sims
12:38
2
0
3
0
0
1
5
20
0
2
0
0
0
-
0
0
0
2
2
Kelsey Plum
20:00
11
0
5
2
0
5
9
55.6
1
2
50
0
0
-
0
0
0
1
3
Rae Burrell
0:41
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
-
0
0
-
0
0
-
0
0
0
1
-2
Sarah Ashlee Barker
9:07
2
2
1
0
0
1
3
33.3
0
2
0
0
0
-
0
2
2
0
2
Mercedes Russell
6:23
0
0
2
1
0
0
0
-
0
0
-
0
0
-
0
0
0
0
2
Emma Cannon
0:00
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
-
0
0
-
0
0
-
0
0
0
0
0
Sania Feagin
0:00
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
-
0
0
-
0
0
-
0
0
0
0
0
Golden State Valkyries
Player
MIN
PTS
REB
AST
STL
BLK
FGM
FGA
FG%
3 PM
3PA
3P%
FTM
FTA
FT%
OREB
DREB
TOV
PF
Plus/Minus
Kayla Thornton
16:20
6
4
1
1
0
3
8
37.5
0
3
0
0
0
-
1
3
1
1
-3
Kate Martin
15:33
0
0
1
0
0
0
2
0
0
1
0
0
0
-
0
0
1
0
-3
Temi Fágbénlé
12:13
13
4
0
0
0
5
7
71.4
2
4
50
1
1
100
2
2
0
0
-3
Veronica Burton
13:48
2
2
3
2
0
0
3
0
0
1
0
2
2
100
1
1
1
0
-3
Tiffany Hayes
13:32
11
3
0
1
1
4
8
50
1
3
33.3
2
2
100
1
2
1
1
2
Carla Leite
6:36
2
0
1
0
0
0
2
0
0
2
0
2
3
66.7
0
0
3
0
0
Monique Billings
7:47
0
3
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
-
0
0
-
0
3
1
0
0
Julie Vanloo
10:31
5
1
0
0
0
2
3
66.7
1
2
50
0
0
-
0
1
1
1
-5
Kyara Linskens
3:40
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
-
0
0
-
0
0
-
0
0
1
1
0
