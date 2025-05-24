  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • LA Sparks vs Golden State Valkyries game player stats and box score for May 23 | 2025 WNBA season

LA Sparks vs Golden State Valkyries game player stats and box score for May 23 | 2025 WNBA season

By Kim Daniel Rubinos
Modified May 24, 2025 02:57 GMT
Los Angeles Sparks v Golden State Valkyries - Source: Getty
The LA Sparks battled the Golden State Valkyries on Friday (Image source: Getty)

The LA Sparks battled the Golden State Valkyries on Friday at Crypto.com Arena in LA.

Ad

The game is a rematch of the opening night, wherein the Sparks had an 84-67 victory on May 16 at Chase Center in San Francisco. LA (1-2) has lost two games since.

On the other hand, after losing their season opener, Golden State (1-1) had a 76-74 win against the Washington Mystics on Wednesday.

LA Sparks vs. Golden State Valkyries player stats and box score

LA Sparks

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
PlayerPTSREBASTPFSTLTOBLKFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Sarah Ashlee Barker03221000-10-10-0-10
Dearica Hamby113200114-81-22-4-11
Azurá Stevens25120000-30-02-2-2
Kelsey Plum111202204-91-42-2-6
Odyssey Sims110210003-93-52-2-10
Liatu King01101100-00-00-0-4
Julie Allemand00010200-10-10-0-12
Mercedes Russell01000100-10-00-0-12
Emma Cannon01000000-00-00-0-3
Sania FeaginDNP----------
Cameron BrinkDNP----------
Rae BurrellDNP----------
Rickea JacksonDNP----------
Ad

Golden State Valkyries

PlayerPTSREBASTPFSTLTOBLKFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Janelle Salaün136110214-83-62-23
Kayla Thornton93002003-71-42-25
Temi Fágbénlé84110104-40-00-0-1
Julie Vanloo00200100-20-20-0-9
Veronica Burton41233001-40-12-211
Carla Leite101300004-61-11-118
Kyara Linskens22020011-20-00-015
Stephanie Talbot01001100-10-10-020
Kate Martin31000001-21-10-08
Monique BillingsDNP----------
Tiffany HayesDNP----------
Cecilia ZandalasiniDNP----------
Ad

LA Sparks vs. Golden State Valkyries game summary

At the end of the first quarter, the LA Sparks had a 26-24 lead over the Golden State Valkyries. Dearica Hamby and Odyssey Sims had nine points apiece for the Sparks, while Kayla Thornton and Janelle Salaun scored seven each for the Valkyries.

Golden State outscored LA 25-9 in the second quarter to take a 49-35 lead into the halftime break. Salaun led the Valkyries with 13 points and six rebounds in the first half. Carla Leite added 10 points on 4-for-6 shooting off the bench.

Ad

Kelsey Plum, Hamby and Sims each scored 11 points for LA. Azura Stevens (two points) is the only other Sparks player who scored in the first half.

This live copy will be edited and updated as the game progresses.

About the author
Kim Daniel Rubinos

Kim Daniel Rubinos

Kim is an editor for US Sports and an NBA and WNBA analyst at Sportskeeda with a decade of multi-industry experience. He has a bachelor's degree in finance and is currently a candidate for a master's degree in business administration.

Writing has been Kim's passion, and during college, he was editor-in-chief. He has also accumulated a diverse entrepreneurial background. He possesses a knack for research and was recently a professor.

Kim has been a Boston Celtics fan since 2007, through its many ups and downs. He was delighted when the Cs raised its 18th banner in 2024.

Beyond basketball, he also enjoys following the NFL, MLB and F1. When not immersed in the world of sports and when he is not editing or writing, Kim is likely searching for the perfect cup of joe.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Kim Daniel Rubinos
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications