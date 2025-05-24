LA Sparks vs Golden State Valkyries game player stats and box score for May 23 | 2025 WNBA season

The LA Sparks battled the Golden State Valkyries on Friday at Crypto.com Arena in LA.

The game is a rematch of the opening night, wherein the Sparks had an 84-67 victory on May 16 at Chase Center in San Francisco. LA (1-2) has lost two games since.

On the other hand, after losing their season opener, Golden State (1-1) had a 76-74 win against the Washington Mystics on Wednesday.

LA Sparks vs. Golden State Valkyries player stats and box score

LA Sparks

Player PTS REB AST PF STL TO BLK FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Sarah Ashlee Barker 0 3 2 2 1 0 0 0-1 0-1 0-0 -10 Dearica Hamby 11 3 2 0 0 1 1 4-8 1-2 2-4 -11 Azurá Stevens 2 5 1 2 0 0 0 0-3 0-0 2-2 -2 Kelsey Plum 11 1 2 0 2 2 0 4-9 1-4 2-2 -6 Odyssey Sims 11 0 2 1 0 0 0 3-9 3-5 2-2 -10 Liatu King 0 1 1 0 1 1 0 0-0 0-0 0-0 -4 Julie Allemand 0 0 0 1 0 2 0 0-1 0-1 0-0 -12 Mercedes Russell 0 1 0 0 0 1 0 0-1 0-0 0-0 -12 Emma Cannon 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0-0 0-0 0-0 -3 Sania Feagin DNP - - - - - - - - - - Cameron Brink DNP - - - - - - - - - - Rae Burrell DNP - - - - - - - - - - Rickea Jackson DNP - - - - - - - - - -

Golden State Valkyries

Player PTS REB AST PF STL TO BLK FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Janelle Salaün 13 6 1 1 0 2 1 4-8 3-6 2-2 3 Kayla Thornton 9 3 0 0 2 0 0 3-7 1-4 2-2 5 Temi Fágbénlé 8 4 1 1 0 1 0 4-4 0-0 0-0 -1 Julie Vanloo 0 0 2 0 0 1 0 0-2 0-2 0-0 -9 Veronica Burton 4 1 2 3 3 0 0 1-4 0-1 2-2 11 Carla Leite 10 1 3 0 0 0 0 4-6 1-1 1-1 18 Kyara Linskens 2 2 0 2 0 0 1 1-2 0-0 0-0 15 Stephanie Talbot 0 1 0 0 1 1 0 0-1 0-1 0-0 20 Kate Martin 3 1 0 0 0 0 0 1-2 1-1 0-0 8 Monique Billings DNP - - - - - - - - - - Tiffany Hayes DNP - - - - - - - - - - Cecilia Zandalasini DNP - - - - - - - - - -

LA Sparks vs. Golden State Valkyries game summary

At the end of the first quarter, the LA Sparks had a 26-24 lead over the Golden State Valkyries. Dearica Hamby and Odyssey Sims had nine points apiece for the Sparks, while Kayla Thornton and Janelle Salaun scored seven each for the Valkyries.

Golden State outscored LA 25-9 in the second quarter to take a 49-35 lead into the halftime break. Salaun led the Valkyries with 13 points and six rebounds in the first half. Carla Leite added 10 points on 4-for-6 shooting off the bench.

Kelsey Plum, Hamby and Sims each scored 11 points for LA. Azura Stevens (two points) is the only other Sparks player who scored in the first half.

This live copy will be edited and updated as the game progresses.

