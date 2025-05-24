LA Sparks vs Golden State Valkyries game player stats and box score for May 23 | 2025 WNBA season

The game is a rematch of the opening night, wherein the Sparks had an 84-67 victory on May 16 at Chase Center in San Francisco. LA (1-2) has lost two games since.
On the other hand, after losing their season opener, Golden State (1-1) had a 76-74 win against the Washington Mystics on Wednesday.
LA Sparks vs. Golden State Valkyries player stats and box score
LA Sparks
Player
PTS
REB
AST
PF
STL
TO
BLK
FG
3-PT FG
FT
+/-
Sarah Ashlee Barker
0
3
2
2
1
0
0
0-1
0-1
0-0
-10
Dearica Hamby
11
3
2
0
0
1
1
4-8
1-2
2-4
-11
Azurá Stevens
2
5
1
2
0
0
0
0-3
0-0
2-2
-2
Kelsey Plum
11
1
2
0
2
2
0
4-9
1-4
2-2
-6
Odyssey Sims
11
0
2
1
0
0
0
3-9
3-5
2-2
-10
Liatu King
0
1
1
0
1
1
0
0-0
0-0
0-0
-4
Julie Allemand
0
0
0
1
0
2
0
0-1
0-1
0-0
-12
Mercedes Russell
0
1
0
0
0
1
0
0-1
0-0
0-0
-12
Emma Cannon
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
0-0
0-0
0-0
-3
Sania Feagin
DNP
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Cameron Brink
DNP
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Rae Burrell
DNP
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Rickea Jackson
DNP
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Golden State Valkyries
Player
PTS
REB
AST
PF
STL
TO
BLK
FG
3-PT FG
FT
+/-
Janelle Salaün
13
6
1
1
0
2
1
4-8
3-6
2-2
3
Kayla Thornton
9
3
0
0
2
0
0
3-7
1-4
2-2
5
Temi Fágbénlé
8
4
1
1
0
1
0
4-4
0-0
0-0
-1
Julie Vanloo
0
0
2
0
0
1
0
0-2
0-2
0-0
-9
Veronica Burton
4
1
2
3
3
0
0
1-4
0-1
2-2
11
Carla Leite
10
1
3
0
0
0
0
4-6
1-1
1-1
18
Kyara Linskens
2
2
0
2
0
0
1
1-2
0-0
0-0
15
Stephanie Talbot
0
1
0
0
1
1
0
0-1
0-1
0-0
20
Kate Martin
3
1
0
0
0
0
0
1-2
1-1
0-0
8
Monique Billings
DNP
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Tiffany Hayes
DNP
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Cecilia Zandalasini
DNP
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
LA Sparks vs. Golden State Valkyries game summary
At the end of the first quarter, the LA Sparks had a 26-24 lead over the Golden State Valkyries. Dearica Hamby and Odyssey Sims had nine points apiece for the Sparks, while Kayla Thornton and Janelle Salaun scored seven each for the Valkyries.
Golden State outscored LA 25-9 in the second quarter to take a 49-35 lead into the halftime break. Salaun led the Valkyries with 13 points and six rebounds in the first half. Carla Leite added 10 points on 4-for-6 shooting off the bench.
Kelsey Plum, Hamby and Sims each scored 11 points for LA. Azura Stevens (two points) is the only other Sparks player who scored in the first half.
This live copy will be edited and updated as the game progresses.
About the author
Kim Daniel Rubinos
Kim is an editor for US Sports and an NBA and WNBA analyst at Sportskeeda with a decade of multi-industry experience. He has a bachelor's degree in finance and is currently a candidate for a master's degree in business administration.
Writing has been Kim's passion, and during college, he was editor-in-chief. He has also accumulated a diverse entrepreneurial background. He possesses a knack for research and was recently a professor.
Kim has been a Boston Celtics fan since 2007, through its many ups and downs. He was delighted when the Cs raised its 18th banner in 2024.
Beyond basketball, he also enjoys following the NFL, MLB and F1. When not immersed in the world of sports and when he is not editing or writing, Kim is likely searching for the perfect cup of joe.