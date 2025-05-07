  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • Los Angeles Sparks
  LA Sparks vs Golden State Valkyries Game Player Stats and Box Score for May 6 | 2025 WNBA preseason

LA Sparks vs Golden State Valkyries Game Player Stats and Box Score for May 6 | 2025 WNBA preseason

By Michael Macasero
Modified May 07, 2025 03:32 GMT
WNBA: Preseason-Los Angeles Sparks at Golden State Valkyries - Source: Imagn
LA Sparks vs Golden State Valkyries player stats and box score for preseason game on Tuesday. [photo: Imagn]

The LA Sparks opened their preseason slate with a matchup against the Golden State Valkyries. LA, with new star Kelsey Plum in tow, headed to the Bay Area for the expansion team’s first WNBA game. The Sparks were without Cameron Brink, who suffered an ACL injury last season, but emerging star Rickea Jackson suited up.

The Sparks and the Valkyries played sloppily to open the game. Neither team found rhythm because of poor execution and turnovers. LA had the upper hand in chemistry and used it to take a 16-13 lead at the end of the first quarter.

Behind Jackson, Jackson and Plum lit the Sparks on offense while their defense handcuffed the stuttering Valkyries to 12 points in the second quarter. Golden State made only 5 of their 18 shots and committed four turnovers. LA pushed its lead to 39-25 at halftime.

The Valkyries finally gave their home fans a long stretch of excitement and fun. They opened the third quarter with a 15-4 run and whip LA 32-18 to tie the game 57-57 entering the fourth quarter.

LA Sparks vs Golden State Valkyries player stats and box score

LA Sparks player stats and box score

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Rickea Jackson13
Dearica Hamby4
Azura Stevens9
Rae Burrell0
Kelsey Plum11
Odyssey Sims9
Sarah Ashlee Barker3
Mercedes Russell4
Emma Cannon2
Aari McDonald2
Sania Feagin----------
Liatu King----------
Golden State Valkyries player stats and box score

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Kayla Thornton9
Monique Billings9
Temi Fagbenle2
Veronica Burton6
Tiffany Hayes6
Kate Martin8
Carla Leite4
Julie Vanloo3
Laeticia Amihere6
Kyara Linskens4
Kaitlyn Chen
Elissa Cunane
Editor's Note: Updates will follow.

Edited by Michael Macasero
