LA Sparks vs Golden State Valkyries Game Player Stats and Box Score for May 6 | 2025 WNBA preseason

The LA Sparks opened their preseason slate with a matchup against the Golden State Valkyries. LA, with new star Kelsey Plum in tow, headed to the Bay Area for the expansion team’s first WNBA game. The Sparks were without Cameron Brink, who suffered an ACL injury last season, but emerging star Rickea Jackson suited up.

The Sparks and the Valkyries played sloppily to open the game. Neither team found rhythm because of poor execution and turnovers. LA had the upper hand in chemistry and used it to take a 16-13 lead at the end of the first quarter.

Behind Jackson, Jackson and Plum lit the Sparks on offense while their defense handcuffed the stuttering Valkyries to 12 points in the second quarter. Golden State made only 5 of their 18 shots and committed four turnovers. LA pushed its lead to 39-25 at halftime.

The Valkyries finally gave their home fans a long stretch of excitement and fun. They opened the third quarter with a 15-4 run and whip LA 32-18 to tie the game 57-57 entering the fourth quarter.

LA Sparks vs Golden State Valkyries player stats and box score

LA Sparks player stats and box score

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Rickea Jackson 13 Dearica Hamby 4 Azura Stevens 9 Rae Burrell 0 Kelsey Plum 11 Odyssey Sims 9 Sarah Ashlee Barker 3 Mercedes Russell 4 Emma Cannon 2 Aari McDonald 2 Sania Feagin - - - - - - - -- - Liatu King - - - - - - - - - -

Golden State Valkyries player stats and box score

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Kayla Thornton 9 Monique Billings 9 Temi Fagbenle 2 Veronica Burton 6 Tiffany Hayes 6 Kate Martin 8 Carla Leite 4 Julie Vanloo 3 Laeticia Amihere 6 Kyara Linskens 4 Kaitlyn Chen Elissa Cunane

Editor's Note: Updates will follow.

