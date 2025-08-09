LA Sparks vs Golden State Valkyries Prediction and Betting Tips - Aug. 9 | 2025 WNBA Season 

The Golden State Valkyries continue their three-game homestand as they host the LA Sparks on Saturday at the Chase Center. The matchup will be the fourth and final between the two teams, with the Valkyries currently leading the 2025 season series 2-1.
LA Sparks vs Golden State Valkyries Preview, Prediction, Starting Lineups and Betting Tips
The game is scheduled to tip off at 8:30 p.m. EST (5:30 p.m. PT). The live broadcast will be available on KPIX+ (Bay Area), KMAX (Sacramento) and NBA TV. Fans can also stream the contest on FuboTV and the WNBA League Pass (restrictions may apply).
Moneyline: Sparks (-130) vs Valkyries (+110)
Odds: Sparks (-2 -110) vs Valkyries (+2 -110)
Total (O/U): Sparks (o166.5 -112) vs Valkyries (u166.5 -110)
Editor’s Note: The odds could change closer to the game. The odds listed are as per available information at the time of writing.
LA Sparks vs Golden State Valkyries Preview
The first meeting between both teams was also their respective season openers at Chase Center on May 16. The contest was competitive for roughly two quarters before the Sparks pulled away with an 84-67 win.
However, the Valkyries did not have to wait long before they got their redemption. On May 23, the trio of Carla Leite, Kayla Thornton and Janelle Salaun combined for 53 points, leading Golden State to an 82-73 victory.
The Valkyries extended their win streak against the Sparks, winning an overtime thriller on June 9. Despite Kelsey Plum and Dearica Hamby collectively scoring 44 points, the duo was unable to prevent LA from suffering an 89-81 loss.
LA Sparks vs Golden State Valkyries Predicted Starting Lineups
Sparks
PG: Kelsey Plum | SG: Julie Allemand | SF: Rickea Jackson | PF: Dearica Hamby | C: Azura Stevens
Valkyries
PG: Tiffany Hayes | SG: Kate Martin | SF: Veronica Burton | PF: Carle Leite | C: Janelle Salaun
LA Sparks vs Golden State Valkyries Betting Tips
Plum is leading the Sparks with 20.4 ppg this season. Her production has increased ever since the All-Star Weekend, averaging 22.8 ppg in the last six games. Additionally, she has averaged 25.6 ppg in three games against the Valkyries. She will be expected to surpass her 19.5-point prop.
Veronica Burton’s assist prop is set at 4.5. While she has averaged 5.0 apg this season, she has witnessed a significant dip in playmaking duties in the last eight games, dishing out only 3.8 apg. Take the under.
LA Sparks vs Golden State Valkyries Prediction
The Sparks are currently in exceptional form, winning eight out of their last nine games. LA is predicted to extend its winning streak and clinch its 15th victory of the season on Saturday.
Prediction: Expect the Sparks to win.