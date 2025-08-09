LA Sparks vs Golden State Valkyries Prediction and Betting Tips - Aug. 9 | 2025 WNBA Season 

The Golden State Valkyries continue their three-game homestand as they host the LA Sparks on Saturday at the Chase Center. The matchup will be the fourth and final between the two teams, with the Valkyries currently leading the 2025 season series 2-1.

Ad

LA Sparks vs Golden State Valkyries Preview, Prediction, Starting Lineups and Betting Tips

The game is scheduled to tip off at 8:30 p.m. EST (5:30 p.m. PT). The live broadcast will be available on KPIX+ (Bay Area), KMAX (Sacramento) and NBA TV. Fans can also stream the contest on FuboTV and the WNBA League Pass (restrictions may apply).

Ad

Trending

Moneyline: Sparks (-130) vs Valkyries (+110)

Odds: Sparks (-2 -110) vs Valkyries (+2 -110)

Total (O/U): Sparks (o166.5 -112) vs Valkyries (u166.5 -110)

Editor’s Note: The odds could change closer to the game. The odds listed are as per available information at the time of writing.

LA Sparks vs Golden State Valkyries Preview

The first meeting between both teams was also their respective season openers at Chase Center on May 16. The contest was competitive for roughly two quarters before the Sparks pulled away with an 84-67 win.

Ad

However, the Valkyries did not have to wait long before they got their redemption. On May 23, the trio of Carla Leite, Kayla Thornton and Janelle Salaun combined for 53 points, leading Golden State to an 82-73 victory.

The Valkyries extended their win streak against the Sparks, winning an overtime thriller on June 9. Despite Kelsey Plum and Dearica Hamby collectively scoring 44 points, the duo was unable to prevent LA from suffering an 89-81 loss.

Ad

LA Sparks vs Golden State Valkyries Predicted Starting Lineups

Sparks

PG: Kelsey Plum | SG: Julie Allemand | SF: Rickea Jackson | PF: Dearica Hamby | C: Azura Stevens

Valkyries

PG: Tiffany Hayes | SG: Kate Martin | SF: Veronica Burton | PF: Carle Leite | C: Janelle Salaun

LA Sparks vs Golden State Valkyries Betting Tips

Plum is leading the Sparks with 20.4 ppg this season. Her production has increased ever since the All-Star Weekend, averaging 22.8 ppg in the last six games. Additionally, she has averaged 25.6 ppg in three games against the Valkyries. She will be expected to surpass her 19.5-point prop.

Ad

Veronica Burton’s assist prop is set at 4.5. While she has averaged 5.0 apg this season, she has witnessed a significant dip in playmaking duties in the last eight games, dishing out only 3.8 apg. Take the under.

LA Sparks vs Golden State Valkyries Prediction

The Sparks are currently in exceptional form, winning eight out of their last nine games. LA is predicted to extend its winning streak and clinch its 15th victory of the season on Saturday.

Prediction: Expect the Sparks to win.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Advait Jajodia Advait Jajodia is an NBA, WNBA, and tennis journalist at Sportskeeda with over four years of experience in the field with The SportsRush.



Advait has a love of basketball that stems from playing the game, and has represented Mumbai North at the Inter-District State Championship and Maharashtra at the ASISC National Games.



His favorite team is the New Orleans Pelicans, although Advait also has an affinity for the Golden State Warriors and San Antonio Spurs. His favorite player of all time was Kobe Bryant, as the Lakers legend's undeniable talent and mentality were just unignorable. As for players in the current game, Stephen Curry, Zion Williamson, Victor Wembanyama, and Kyrie Irving are top of Advait's list.



When not watching or writing about sports, Advait is a fan of true crime shows, board games and console gaming. Know More