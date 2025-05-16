LA Sparks vs Golden State Valkyries Prediction and Betting Tips - May 16 | 2025 WNBA season

The Golden State Valkyries will make their WNBA debut against the LA Sparks at Chase Center on Friday. Golden State is the league’s newest expansion team and looks set to explode onto the scene, featuring names like Tiffany Hayes and Kayla Thornton. The team also has plenty of young stars like Kate Martin and Juste Jocyte.

Meanwhile, the Sparks also look rejuvenated, adding names like Kelsey Plum and Sarah Ashlee Barker through trades and the draft this offseason.

LA Sparks vs Golden State Valkyries Preview, Prediction, Starting Lineups and Betting Tips

The Sparks-Valkyries game is scheduled to tip off at 10 p.m. EDT from Chase Center. Fans can stream the game live with FuboTV.

Moneyline: Sparks (-290) vs Valkyries (+250)

Odds: Sparks (-6.5) vs. Valkyries (+6.5)

Total (O/U): Sparks (o161 -110) vs. Valkyries (u161 -110)

Editor's note: The odds could change closer to tipoff, as the odds listed were based on available information at the time of writing.

LA Sparks vs Golden State Valkyries Preview

The Sparks-Valkyries game features two teams figuring out their position in the WNBA rankings. The Sparks finished last season with the worst record in the league (8-32). But the front office made some solid moves this offseason and added much-needed quality through a trade for Kelsey Plum.

The team also signed two-time WNBA champions, Mercedes Russell and Emma Cannon. With Cameron Brink on her way back, the Sparks look much better than they did in 2024.

Meanwhile, the Valkyries are yet to play a single regular-season game. Tiffany Hayes will look to lead the team as she enters her 13th season with Golden State. She is perhaps the team’s most accomplished player, making the All-WNBA First Team in 2018. Hayes also won the Sixth Player of the Year award in 2024.

LA Sparks vs Golden State Valkyries Predicted Starting Lineup

Sparks

PG: Kelsey Plum | SG: Rae Burrell | SF: Rickea Jackson | PF: Dearica Hamby | C: Azura Stevens

Valkyries

PG: Tiffany Hayes | SG: Veronica Burton | SF: Temi Fagbenle | PF: Monique Billings| C: Kayla Thornton

LA Sparks vs Golden State Valkyries Betting Tips

Expect the Sparks to cover the spread and win their first game of the 2025 season. Kelsey Plum looks set to have a big night. She finished last season, recording 17.8 points and 4.2 assists per game for the Aces.

LA Sparks vs Golden State Valkyries Prediction

The LA Sparks are expected to win their upcoming game against the Valkyries. Both teams are fairly young, but the Sparks have more quality and should have no trouble dealing with a new team. The Valkyries came close to defeating LA during their preseason meeting, but the Sparks are likely prepared for the regular season.

Our prediction: The Sparks will win

