LA Sparks vs Indiana Fever Game Player Stats and Box Scores for May 28 | 2024 WNBA season

After a disappointing 78-73 loss to the Indiana Fever on Friday at home, the LA Sparks exacted revenge at Gainbridge Fieldhouse with an 88-82 victory on Tuesday.

Caitlin Clark’s late deep 3-pointers sunk the Sparks last time out, but they returned the favor on Tuesday to notch up their second win of the season.

LA Sparks vs Indiana Fever game player stats and box scores

LA Sparks game player stats and box scores

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- D. Hamby 17 10 5 2 0 4 6-12 1-1 4-6 +6 C. Brink 3 3 2 1 2 3 1-5 1-3 0-0 +3 R. Jackson 12 1 1 2 0 0 2-7 1-3 7-10 -2 L. Brown 3 4 1 0 1 2 1-1 1-1 0-0 -6 K. Nurse 22 2 1 0 0 0 6-12 5-6 5-8 -3 S. Talbot 0 1 1 1 0 1 0-1 0-1 0-0 +7 L. Yueru 2 6 0 0 1 3 1-2 0-0 0-0 +3 A. McDonald 21 2 4 1 0 3 6-9 3-5 6-7 +14 R. Burrell 8 0 1 2 1 2 2-3 2-2 2-2 +10 Z. Cooke 0 1 1 0 0 1 0-1 0-1 0-0 -1 L. Clarendon DNP - - - - - - - - - A. Stevens DNP - - - - - - - - -

Trending

Indiana Fever game player stats and box scores

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- A. Boston 17 6 2 1 0 3 5-9 2-2 5-6 +12 T. Fagbenle 6 7 0 1 1 1 3-5 0-0 0-0 +5 K. Mitchell 15 0 2 1 0 1 5-15 3-7 2-4 -17 K. Wallace 5 3 3 4 1 0 2-9 1-6 0-0 -6 C. Clark 30 5 6 3 3 7 7-16 3-10 13-15 +4 K. Samuelson 2 1 0 1 1 0 1-4 0-2 0-0 -4 N. Smith 3 4 1 0 0 0 1-3 1-1 0-0 -24 E. Wheeler 2 0 2 0 0 0 1-3 0-1 0-0 +1 L. Hull 2 2 1 0 0 2 1-4 0-1 0-0 -1 V. Saxton DNP - - - - - - - - - G. Berger DNP - - - - - - - - - C. Taylor DNP -- - - - - - - - -

LA Sparks vs Indiana Fever Game Summary

The LA Sparks defense bared its teeth early, limiting the Indiana Fever to 15 first-quarter points. LA's balanced offense also got off to a good start to take an early nine-point advantage after the first 10 minutes.

The second period was when Caitlin Clark reminded the Sparks of her ability to punish them. A handful of errors on defense helped the point guard carve the defense with nine points.

Rickea Jackson, another highly-touted rookie inserted into the Sparks' starting lineup, showed why she deserved the spot. She had eight points and a handful of key defensive plays in the second frame.

Jackson helped her team take a 37-32 halftime lead.

Expand Tweet

The Indiana Fever blasted through in the second half and opened the third period with an 11-0 run that had the home crowd rocking. Kia Nurse and Aari McDonald's timely response stopped the bleeding.

Indiana had a 55-51 lead before it was LA's turn to have a big rally. The Sparks sprinted to the end of the third quarter with an 8-0 run to gain a 59-55 advantage.

Aliyah Boston and Caitlin Clark desperately tried to drag the Indiana Fever past the LA Sparks in the fourth quarter. Their final stand came with 28.1 seconds remaining after Dearica Hamby's free throws made it 84-75. They cut it to 85-80 after Boston sunk a 25-foot step-back triple.

Expand Tweet

Hamby and Kia Nurse, however, had an answer to Indiana's push with key baskets. Nurse's two free throws iced the game 88-82 and allowed the Sparks to get their much-awaited revenge.

Kia Nurse, Aari McDonald, Aliyah Boston and Caitlin Clark's 3-pointers tonight

Kia Nurse and Aari McDonald combined to go 8-for-11 from behind the arc.

Meanwhile, Aliyah Boston made both of her shots from the same range while Caitlin Clark finished 3-for-10.