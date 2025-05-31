  • home icon
LA Sparks vs Las Vegas Aces game player stats and box score for May 30 | 2025 WNBA season

By Atishay Jain
Modified May 31, 2025 04:09 GMT
LA Sparks vs Las Vegas Aces game player stats and box score for May 30 | 2025 WNBA season. (Image Source: Getty)
LA Sparks vs Las Vegas Aces game player stats and box score for May 30 | 2025 WNBA season. (Image Source: Getty)

The LA Sparks sqaured off against the Las Vegas Aces in a regular season showdown at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Friday. The Sparks opened the game with a starting lineup of Kelsey Plum, Dearica Hamby, Azura Stevens, Odyssey Sims and Sarah Ashlee Barker. The Aces countered with A’ja Wilson, Jackie Young, Chelsea Gray, Jewell Loyd and Kiah Stokes.

The Sparks got off to a quick 4–0 lead, but the Aces responded with a powerful offensive surge led by Jackie Young and A’ja Wilson. Both stars scored 10 points in the first quarter, propelling Las Vegas to a 28–21 advantage by the end of the period.

For the Sparks, Kelsey Plum made her return to familiar territory but struggled early, missing both of her shot attempts and going scoreless in the opening quarter. The bulk of LA’s offense came from Odyssey Sims and Dearica Hamby, who each contributed six points to keep the team within striking distance.

In the second quarter, veteran point guard Chelsea Gray caught fire, sparking an offensive outburst that added to the Aces' momentum. She lit it up from beyond the arc, while Wilson continued her dominance in the paint. The duo’s combined efforts helped the Aces break the game wide open, allowing them to take a commanding 57-42 lead into halftime.

The third quarter saw the Aces build on their momentum and further extend their lead. However, the Sparks mounted a late push in the final period, trimming what had been a 20-point deficit down to just 10.

Despite the brief scare, the Aces' experience ultimately prevailed as they regained control and closed out a comfortable 96–81 victory. A’ja Wilson led the way with a dominant performance, posting 35 points and 13 rebounds, while Jackie Young added 26 points in the win.

LA Sparks vs Las Vegas Aces game player stats and box score

LA Sparks

PlayerMINPTSREBASTFGMFGAFG%3 PM3PA3P%FTMFTAFT%OREBDREBTOVSTLBLKPFPlus/Minus
Sarah Ashlee Barker18:123601520142500-244002-18
Dearica Hamby32:591410661346.20102728.6463204-16
Azurá Stevens29:191010151145.504000-280104-20
Kelsey Plum34:27170361931.61714.344100005104-21
Odyssey Sims36:07154268750203475042001-13
Liatu King14:2262022100111001250022101-1
Emma Cannon10:416102366.72210000-0100015
Julie Allemand16:526442366.72366.700-1320028
Mercedes Russell7:01412125000-221001001001
Sania Feagin0:0000000-00-00-0000000
Las Vegas Aces

PlayerMINPTSREBASTFGMFGAFG%3 PM3PA3P%FTMFTAFT%OREBDREBTOVSTLBLKPFPlus/Minus
Jackie Young36:2726131122503837.5125001220420
A'ja Wilson 35:4535136121866.71333.31010100310133123
Kiah Stokes18:2374122100111002210013021123
Jewell Loyd33:003641812.5125002006000230
Chelsea Gray31:54154441136.44757.13310013342321
Dana Evans14:3950215201333.322100001100-22
Elizabeth Kitley10:3701002000-00-011013-14
Tiffany Mitchell13:4351212501110022100102002-2
Aaliyah Nye5:3200000-00-00-000000-4
Kierstan Bell0:0000000-00-00-0000000
Crystal Bradford0:0000000-00-00-0000000
Atishay Jain is a sports aficionado and an avid follower of the NBA and WNBA, with a deep admiration for LeBron James and Cristiano Ronaldo. Currently, he serves as an Assistant Content Manager with Sportskeeda's basketball team.

Atishay's career spans both Indian and international sports coverage, with a keen interest in cricket, football, basketball, and tennis. His previous roles at News9Live and Sports Tak included live blogging, anchoring sports shows, and participating in debates.

A graduate in Journalism from the Center for Management Studies in Bengaluru, India, Atishay brings a wealth of experience and passion to his work in sports media.

