LA Sparks vs Las Vegas Aces game player stats and box score for May 30 | 2025 WNBA season

The LA Sparks sqaured off against the Las Vegas Aces in a regular season showdown at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Friday. The Sparks opened the game with a starting lineup of Kelsey Plum, Dearica Hamby, Azura Stevens, Odyssey Sims and Sarah Ashlee Barker. The Aces countered with A’ja Wilson, Jackie Young, Chelsea Gray, Jewell Loyd and Kiah Stokes.

The Sparks got off to a quick 4–0 lead, but the Aces responded with a powerful offensive surge led by Jackie Young and A’ja Wilson. Both stars scored 10 points in the first quarter, propelling Las Vegas to a 28–21 advantage by the end of the period.

For the Sparks, Kelsey Plum made her return to familiar territory but struggled early, missing both of her shot attempts and going scoreless in the opening quarter. The bulk of LA’s offense came from Odyssey Sims and Dearica Hamby, who each contributed six points to keep the team within striking distance.

In the second quarter, veteran point guard Chelsea Gray caught fire, sparking an offensive outburst that added to the Aces' momentum. She lit it up from beyond the arc, while Wilson continued her dominance in the paint. The duo’s combined efforts helped the Aces break the game wide open, allowing them to take a commanding 57-42 lead into halftime.

The third quarter saw the Aces build on their momentum and further extend their lead. However, the Sparks mounted a late push in the final period, trimming what had been a 20-point deficit down to just 10.

Despite the brief scare, the Aces' experience ultimately prevailed as they regained control and closed out a comfortable 96–81 victory. A’ja Wilson led the way with a dominant performance, posting 35 points and 13 rebounds, while Jackie Young added 26 points in the win.

LA Sparks vs Las Vegas Aces game player stats and box score

LA Sparks

Player MIN PTS REB AST FGM FGA FG% 3 PM 3PA 3P% FTM FTA FT% OREB DREB TOV STL BLK PF Plus/Minus Sarah Ashlee Barker 18:12 3 6 0 1 5 20 1 4 25 0 0 - 2 4 4 0 0 2 -18 Dearica Hamby 32:59 14 10 6 6 13 46.2 0 1 0 2 7 28.6 4 6 3 2 0 4 -16 Azurá Stevens 29:19 10 10 1 5 11 45.5 0 4 0 0 0 - 2 8 0 1 0 4 -20 Kelsey Plum 34:27 17 0 3 6 19 31.6 1 7 14.3 4 4 100 0 0 5 1 0 4 -21 Odyssey Sims 36:07 15 4 2 6 8 75 0 2 0 3 4 75 0 4 2 0 0 1 -13 Liatu King 14:22 6 2 0 2 2 100 1 1 100 1 2 50 0 2 2 1 0 1 -1 Emma Cannon 10:41 6 1 0 2 3 66.7 2 2 100 0 0 - 0 1 0 0 0 1 5 Julie Allemand 16:52 6 4 4 2 3 66.7 2 3 66.7 0 0 - 1 3 2 0 0 2 8 Mercedes Russell 7:01 4 1 2 1 2 50 0 0 - 2 2 100 1 0 0 1 0 0 1 Sania Feagin 0:00 0 0 0 0 0 - 0 0 - 0 0 - 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Las Vegas Aces

Player MIN PTS REB AST FGM FGA FG% 3 PM 3PA 3P% FTM FTA FT% OREB DREB TOV STL BLK PF Plus/Minus Jackie Young 36:27 26 1 3 11 22 50 3 8 37.5 1 2 50 0 1 2 2 0 4 20 A'ja Wilson 35:45 35 13 6 12 18 66.7 1 3 33.3 10 10 100 3 10 1 3 3 1 23 Kiah Stokes 18:23 7 4 1 2 2 100 1 1 100 2 2 100 1 3 0 2 1 1 23 Jewell Loyd 33:00 3 6 4 1 8 12.5 1 2 50 0 2 0 0 6 0 0 0 2 30 Chelsea Gray 31:54 15 4 4 4 11 36.4 4 7 57.1 3 3 100 1 3 3 4 2 3 21 Dana Evans 14:39 5 0 2 1 5 20 1 3 33.3 2 2 100 0 0 1 1 0 0 -22 Elizabeth Kitley 10:37 0 1 0 0 2 0 0 0 - 0 0 - 0 1 1 0 1 3 -14 Tiffany Mitchell 13:43 5 1 2 1 2 50 1 1 100 2 2 100 1 0 2 0 0 2 -2 Aaliyah Nye 5:32 0 0 0 0 0 - 0 0 - 0 0 - 0 0 0 0 0 0 -4 Kierstan Bell 0:00 0 0 0 0 0 - 0 0 - 0 0 - 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Crystal Bradford 0:00 0 0 0 0 0 - 0 0 - 0 0 - 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

