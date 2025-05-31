LA Sparks vs Las Vegas Aces game player stats and box score for May 30 | 2025 WNBA season
The LA Sparks sqaured off against the Las Vegas Aces in a regular season showdown at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Friday. The Sparks opened the game with a starting lineup of Kelsey Plum, Dearica Hamby, Azura Stevens, Odyssey Sims and Sarah Ashlee Barker. The Aces countered with A’ja Wilson, Jackie Young, Chelsea Gray, Jewell Loyd and Kiah Stokes.
The Sparks got off to a quick 4–0 lead, but the Aces responded with a powerful offensive surge led by Jackie Young and A’ja Wilson. Both stars scored 10 points in the first quarter, propelling Las Vegas to a 28–21 advantage by the end of the period.
For the Sparks, Kelsey Plum made her return to familiar territory but struggled early, missing both of her shot attempts and going scoreless in the opening quarter. The bulk of LA’s offense came from Odyssey Sims and Dearica Hamby, who each contributed six points to keep the team within striking distance.
In the second quarter, veteran point guard Chelsea Gray caught fire, sparking an offensive outburst that added to the Aces' momentum. She lit it up from beyond the arc, while Wilson continued her dominance in the paint. The duo’s combined efforts helped the Aces break the game wide open, allowing them to take a commanding 57-42 lead into halftime.
The third quarter saw the Aces build on their momentum and further extend their lead. However, the Sparks mounted a late push in the final period, trimming what had been a 20-point deficit down to just 10.
Despite the brief scare, the Aces' experience ultimately prevailed as they regained control and closed out a comfortable 96–81 victory. A’ja Wilson led the way with a dominant performance, posting 35 points and 13 rebounds, while Jackie Young added 26 points in the win.
LA Sparks vs Las Vegas Aces game player stats and box score
LA Sparks
Player
MIN
PTS
REB
AST
FGM
FGA
FG%
3 PM
3PA
3P%
FTM
FTA
FT%
OREB
DREB
TOV
STL
BLK
PF
Plus/Minus
Sarah Ashlee Barker
18:12
3
6
0
1
5
20
1
4
25
0
0
-
2
4
4
0
0
2
-18
Dearica Hamby
32:59
14
10
6
6
13
46.2
0
1
0
2
7
28.6
4
6
3
2
0
4
-16
Azurá Stevens
29:19
10
10
1
5
11
45.5
0
4
0
0
0
-
2
8
0
1
0
4
-20
Kelsey Plum
34:27
17
0
3
6
19
31.6
1
7
14.3
4
4
100
0
0
5
1
0
4
-21
Odyssey Sims
36:07
15
4
2
6
8
75
0
2
0
3
4
75
0
4
2
0
0
1
-13
Liatu King
14:22
6
2
0
2
2
100
1
1
100
1
2
50
0
2
2
1
0
1
-1
Emma Cannon
10:41
6
1
0
2
3
66.7
2
2
100
0
0
-
0
1
0
0
0
1
5
Julie Allemand
16:52
6
4
4
2
3
66.7
2
3
66.7
0
0
-
1
3
2
0
0
2
8
Mercedes Russell
7:01
4
1
2
1
2
50
0
0
-
2
2
100
1
0
0
1
0
0
1
Sania Feagin
0:00
0
0
0
0
0
-
0
0
-
0
0
-
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Las Vegas Aces
Player
MIN
PTS
REB
AST
FGM
FGA
FG%
3 PM
3PA
3P%
FTM
FTA
FT%
OREB
DREB
TOV
STL
BLK
PF
Plus/Minus
Jackie Young
36:27
26
1
3
11
22
50
3
8
37.5
1
2
50
0
1
2
2
0
4
20
A'ja Wilson
35:45
35
13
6
12
18
66.7
1
3
33.3
10
10
100
3
10
1
3
3
1
23
Kiah Stokes
18:23
7
4
1
2
2
100
1
1
100
2
2
100
1
3
0
2
1
1
23
Jewell Loyd
33:00
3
6
4
1
8
12.5
1
2
50
0
2
0
0
6
0
0
0
2
30
Chelsea Gray
31:54
15
4
4
4
11
36.4
4
7
57.1
3
3
100
1
3
3
4
2
3
21
Dana Evans
14:39
5
0
2
1
5
20
1
3
33.3
2
2
100
0
0
1
1
0
0
-22
Elizabeth Kitley
10:37
0
1
0
0
2
0
0
0
-
0
0
-
0
1
1
0
1
3
-14
Tiffany Mitchell
13:43
5
1
2
1
2
50
1
1
100
2
2
100
1
0
2
0
0
2
-2
Aaliyah Nye
5:32
0
0
0
0
0
-
0
0
-
0
0
-
0
0
0
0
0
0
-4
Kierstan Bell
0:00
0
0
0
0
0
-
0
0
-
0
0
-
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Crystal Bradford
0:00
0
0
0
0
0
-
0
0
-
0
0
-
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
About the author
Atishay Jain
Atishay Jain is a sports aficionado and an avid follower of the NBA and WNBA, with a deep admiration for LeBron James and Cristiano Ronaldo. Currently, he serves as an Assistant Content Manager with Sportskeeda's basketball team.
Atishay's career spans both Indian and international sports coverage, with a keen interest in cricket, football, basketball, and tennis. His previous roles at News9Live and Sports Tak included live blogging, anchoring sports shows, and participating in debates.
A graduate in Journalism from the Center for Management Studies in Bengaluru, India, Atishay brings a wealth of experience and passion to his work in sports media.