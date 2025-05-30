LA Sparks vs Las Vegas Aces Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for May 30 | WNBA 2025 Season

The LA Sparks will square off against the Las Vegas Aces on Friday in a highly anticipated Western Conference showdown. Both teams have experienced inconsistent starts to their seasons as the Sparks hold a 2–4 record, while the Aces sit at an even 2–2. Coming off losses in their previous games, both squads will be eager to get back on track with a win.
For the Aces, that means finding more consistent support for A'ja Wilson, who has been carrying the load and leads the team in all major statistical categories. With Chelsea Gray and Jewell Loyd yet to find their rhythm, Las Vegas remains middle-of-the-pack statistically and well below the standard they’re capable of.
On the other hand, the Sparks have seen standout performances from Kelsey Plum and Dearica Hamby, but the team has yet to fully gel. Their biggest weakness has been rebounding as they rank last in the league, averaging just 30.7 boards per game. However, they've made up for it with their perimeter shooting, leading the WNBA in three-point percentage at 38.4%.
LA Sparks vs Las Vegas Aces Injury Reports May 30
LA Sparks injury report
The Sparks will be shorthanded for their matchup against the Aces, with three players sidelined due to injuries. Rickea Jackson (personal reasons), Rae Burrell (right knee) and Cameron Brink (left knee) have all been ruled out of Friday’s game.
Las Vegas Aces injury report
The Aces have two players listed on the injury report ahead of their matchup against the Sparks. Megan Gustafson (lower left leg) and Cheyenne Parker-Tyus (left ankle) have both been ruled out for the game.
LA Sparks vs Las Vegas Aces Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart May 30
LA Sparks starting lineup and depth chart
Sarah Ashlee Barker, Dearica Hamby, Azura Stevens, Kelsey Plum, and Odyssey Sims are expected to retain their spots in the Sparks' starting lineup once again.
Las Vegas Aces starting lineup and depth chart
The Aces are expected to open the game with a starting lineup featuring Jackie Young, A’ja Wilson, Jewell Loyd, Chelsea Gray and Kiah Stokes.