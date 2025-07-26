LA Sparks vs New York Liberty Game Player Stats and Box Score for July 26 | 2025 WNBA Season

The New York Liberty and the LA Sparks battled on Saturday at Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

Coming into the game, both teams were on winning streaks. New York (17-6) was on a five-game winning run, while LA (10-14) has won four straight.

LA Sparks vs New York Liberty player stats and box score

New York Liberty player stats and box score

Player PTS REB AST PF STL TO BLK FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Leonie Fiebic h 0 1 0 1 0 0 0 0-2 0-1 0-0 -11 Breanna Stewart 3 1 0 0 0 0 0 1-2 1-1 0-0 -2 Jonquel Jones 3 2 1 0 0 0 0 1-3 1-2 0-0 -9 Sabrina Ionescu 5 1 1 0 0 1 0 2-5 1-2 0-0 -7 Natasha Cloud 4 1 4 0 0 0 0 2-4 0-1 0-0 -15 Kennedy Burke 2 0 0 0 0 1 0 1-1 0-0 0-0 -11 Rebekah Gardner 0 0 0 1 1 0 0 0-0 0-0 0-0 -6 Isabelle Harrison 3 1 0 0 0 0 0 1-2 0-0 1-2 -6 Marine Johannès 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0-1 0-1 0-0 -8 Jaylyn Sherrod DNP - - - - - - - - - - Stephanie Talbot DNP - - - - - - - - - - Nyara Sabally DNP - - - - - - - - - -

LA Sparks player stats and box score

Player PTS REB AST PF STL TO BLK FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Rickea Jackso n 17 1 0 1 1 0 0 6-7 3-4 2-2 15 Dearica Hamby 7 2 0 0 0 1 0 3-4 1-1 0-2 7 Azurá Stevens 0 5 0 0 0 0 0 0-2 0-1 0-0 7 Kelsey Plum 9 1 1 1 0 0 0 3-5 3-4 0-0 15 Julie Allemand 0 2 5 0 0 2 0 0-0 0-0 0-0 15 Sania Feagin 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 1-1 0-0 0-0 8 Rae Burrell 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0 0-0 0-0 8 Sarah Ashlee Barker 0 3 0 1 0 1 0 0-0 0-0 0-0 -4 Cameron Brink DNP - - - - - - - - - - Emma Cannon DNP - - - - - - - - - - Julie Vanloo DNP - - - - - - - - - -

LA Sparks vs New York Liberty game summary

The LA Sparks had a 35-20 lead over the New York Liberty at the end of the opening quarter. Rickea Jackson scored 17 points on 6-for-7 (3-for-4 from 3-point range) in the first quarter. Kelsey Plum added nine points on 3-for-5 (3-for-4 on 3-pointers).

This live copy will be edited and updated as the game progresses.

About the author Kim Daniel Rubinos Kim is an editor for US Sports and an NBA and WNBA analyst at Sportskeeda with a decade of multi-industry experience. He has a master's degree in business administration and a bachelor's degree in finance.



Writing has been Kim's passion, and during college, he was editor-in-chief. He has also accumulated a diverse entrepreneurial background. He possesses a knack for research and was recently a professor.



Kim has been a Boston Celtics fan since 2007, through its many ups and downs. He was delighted when the Cs raised its 18th banner in 2024.



Beyond basketball, he also enjoys following the NFL, MLB and F1. When not immersed in the world of sports and when he is not editing or writing, Kim is likely searching for the perfect cup of joe. Know More