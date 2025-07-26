LA Sparks vs New York Liberty Game Player Stats and Box Score for July 26 | 2025 WNBA Season
The New York Liberty and the LA Sparks battled on Saturday at Barclays Center in Brooklyn.
Coming into the game, both teams were on winning streaks. New York (17-6) was on a five-game winning run, while LA (10-14) has won four straight.
LA Sparks vs New York Liberty player stats and box score
New York Liberty player stats and box score
Player
PTS
REB
AST
PF
STL
TO
BLK
FG
3-PT FG
FT
+/-
Leonie Fiebich
0
1
0
1
0
0
0
0-2
0-1
0-0
-11
Breanna Stewart
3
1
0
0
0
0
0
1-2
1-1
0-0
-2
Jonquel Jones
3
2
1
0
0
0
0
1-3
1-2
0-0
-9
Sabrina Ionescu
5
1
1
0
0
1
0
2-5
1-2
0-0
-7
Natasha Cloud
4
1
4
0
0
0
0
2-4
0-1
0-0
-15
Kennedy Burke
2
0
0
0
0
1
0
1-1
0-0
0-0
-11
Rebekah Gardner
0
0
0
1
1
0
0
0-0
0-0
0-0
-6
Isabelle Harrison
3
1
0
0
0
0
0
1-2
0-0
1-2
-6
Marine Johannès
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0-1
0-1
0-0
-8
Jaylyn Sherrod
DNP
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Stephanie Talbot
DNP
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Nyara Sabally
DNP
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
LA Sparks player stats and box score
Player
PTS
REB
AST
PF
STL
TO
BLK
FG
3-PT FG
FT
+/-
Rickea Jackson
17
1
0
1
1
0
0
6-7
3-4
2-2
15
Dearica Hamby
7
2
0
0
0
1
0
3-4
1-1
0-2
7
Azurá Stevens
0
5
0
0
0
0
0
0-2
0-1
0-0
7
Kelsey Plum
9
1
1
1
0
0
0
3-5
3-4
0-0
15
Julie Allemand
0
2
5
0
0
2
0
0-0
0-0
0-0
15
Sania Feagin
2
0
0
0
0
0
0
1-1
0-0
0-0
8
Rae Burrell
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0-0
0-0
0-0
8
Sarah Ashlee Barker
0
3
0
1
0
1
0
0-0
0-0
0-0
-4
Cameron Brink
DNP
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Emma Cannon
DNP
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Julie Vanloo
DNP
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
LA Sparks vs New York Liberty game summary
The LA Sparks had a 35-20 lead over the New York Liberty at the end of the opening quarter. Rickea Jackson scored 17 points on 6-for-7 (3-for-4 from 3-point range) in the first quarter. Kelsey Plum added nine points on 3-for-5 (3-for-4 on 3-pointers).
This live copy will be edited and updated as the game progresses.
