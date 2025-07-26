  • home icon
  WNBA
  LA Sparks vs New York Liberty Game Player Stats and Box Score for July 26 | 2025 WNBA Season

By Kim Daniel Rubinos
Modified Jul 26, 2025 23:25 GMT
Los Angeles Sparks v New York Liberty - Source: Getty
The New York Liberty and the LA Sparks battled on Saturday at Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

Coming into the game, both teams were on winning streaks. New York (17-6) was on a five-game winning run, while LA (10-14) has won four straight.

LA Sparks vs New York Liberty player stats and box score

New York Liberty player stats and box score

PlayerPTSREBASTPFSTLTOBLKFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Leonie Fiebich01010000-20-10-0-11
Breanna Stewart31000001-21-10-0-2
Jonquel Jones32100001-31-20-0-9
Sabrina Ionescu51100102-51-20-0-7
Natasha Cloud41400002-40-10-0-15
Kennedy Burke20000101-10-00-0-11
Rebekah Gardner00011000-00-00-0-6
Isabelle Harrison31000001-20-01-2-6
Marine Johannès00010000-10-10-0-8
Jaylyn SherrodDNP----------
Stephanie TalbotDNP----------
Nyara SaballyDNP----------
also-read-trending Trending

LA Sparks player stats and box score

PlayerPTSREBASTPFSTLTOBLKFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Rickea Jackson171011006-73-42-215
Dearica Hamby72000103-41-10-27
Azurá Stevens05000000-20-10-07
Kelsey Plum91110003-53-40-015
Julie Allemand02500200-00-00-015
Sania Feagin20000001-10-00-08
Rae Burrell00000000-00-00-08
Sarah Ashlee Barker03010100-00-00-0-4
Cameron BrinkDNP----------
Emma CannonDNP----------
Julie VanlooDNP----------
LA Sparks vs New York Liberty game summary

The LA Sparks had a 35-20 lead over the New York Liberty at the end of the opening quarter. Rickea Jackson scored 17 points on 6-for-7 (3-for-4 from 3-point range) in the first quarter. Kelsey Plum added nine points on 3-for-5 (3-for-4 on 3-pointers).

This live copy will be edited and updated as the game progresses.

Edited by Kim Daniel Rubinos
