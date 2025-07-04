LA Sparks vs New York Liberty Player Stats and Box Score - July 3 | 2025 WNBA Season

There were five games on the WNBA schedule for Thursday, including the matchup between the LA Sparks and New York Liberty at the Barclays Center. The Sparks entered the game coming off a loss, while the defending champions were on a two-game losing streak.

Coach Lynne Roberts deployed a starting five featuring Kelsey Plum, Julie Allemand, Rickea Jackson, Dearica Hamby and Azura Stevens. The Sparks have been inconsistent this season, with just three wins in their last 10 games.

On the other hand, coach Sandy Brondello was still without former MVP Jonquel Jones. Brondello used a starting lineup consisting of Sabrina Ionescu, Natasha Cloud, Kennedy Burke, Leonie Fiebich and Breanna Stewart.

LA Sparks vs. New York Liberty Player Stats and Box Score for July 3

Sparks

Players PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF MIN FG 3PT FT +/- Dearica Hamby 10 5 1 2 1 1 0 16 3-5 0-0 4-6 1 Azura Stevens 5 3 3 0 2 0 2 16 2-3 1-2 0-0 3 Rickea Jackson 5 3 1 0 0 1 0 14 2-6 0-1 1-2 0 Kelsey Plum 8 5 1 0 0 4 1 17 2-4 0-1 4-5 2 Julie Allemand 4 1 1 1 0 0 1 17 1-3 0-2 2-2 7 Emma Cannon 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 0-1 0-1 2-2 1 Mercedes Russell 2 0 1 0 0 0 1 4 1-1 0-0 0-0 3 Julie Vanloo 0 0 0 0 0 2 0 2 0-0 0-0 0-0 -3 Rae Burrell 5 2 0 0 0 1 1 6 2-3 1-1 0-0 4 Sarah Ashlee Barker 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 0-0 0-0 0-0 2 Cameron Brink DNP Sania Feagin DNP

Liberty

Players PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF MIN FG 3PT FT +/- Breanna Stewart 11 7 1 2 0 0 1 17 5-12 0-1 1-1 -2 Kennedy Burke 6 1 0 1 2 1 1 14 2-5 2-4 0-0 -5 Leonie Fiebich 2 2 0 1 1 1 2 16 0-2 0-1 2-2 -1 Natasha Cloud 6 1 3 0 0 1 1 15 2-3 2-3 0-0 -1 Sabrina Ionescu 3 5 4 1 0 4 2 18 1-10 1-7 0-0 -5 Isabelle Harrison 4 0 1 1 0 0 1 3 2-2 0-0 0-0 -4 Nyara Sabally 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 5 0-0 0-0 0-0 3 Rebekah Gardner 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 0-0 0-0 0-0 -3 Marine Johannes 5 0 2 1 0 0 1 7 1-3 1-3 2-2 -2 Jonquel Jones DNP Jaylyn Sherrod DNP Marquesha Davis DNP

Note: These are the player stats and box score for the first half.

Watch this space as the game continues. It will be updated soon.

