  LA Sparks vs New York Liberty Player Stats and Box Score - July 3 | 2025 WNBA Season

LA Sparks vs New York Liberty Player Stats and Box Score - July 3 | 2025 WNBA Season

By Juan Paolo David
Published Jul 04, 2025 00:02 GMT
LA Sparks vs New York Liberty Player Stats and Box Score for July 3. (Photo: GETTY)
LA Sparks vs New York Liberty Player Stats and Box Score for July 3. (Photo: GETTY)

There were five games on the WNBA schedule for Thursday, including the matchup between the LA Sparks and New York Liberty at the Barclays Center. The Sparks entered the game coming off a loss, while the defending champions were on a two-game losing streak.

Coach Lynne Roberts deployed a starting five featuring Kelsey Plum, Julie Allemand, Rickea Jackson, Dearica Hamby and Azura Stevens. The Sparks have been inconsistent this season, with just three wins in their last 10 games.

On the other hand, coach Sandy Brondello was still without former MVP Jonquel Jones. Brondello used a starting lineup consisting of Sabrina Ionescu, Natasha Cloud, Kennedy Burke, Leonie Fiebich and Breanna Stewart.

LA Sparks vs. New York Liberty Player Stats and Box Score for July 3

Sparks

PlayersPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOPFMINFG3PTFT+/-
Dearica Hamby10512110163-50-04-61
Azura Stevens5330202162-31-20-03
Rickea Jackson5310010142-60-11-20
Kelsey Plum8510041172-40-14-52
Julie Allemand4111001171-30-22-27
Emma Cannon200000030-10-12-21
Mercedes Russell201000141-10-00-03
Julie Vanloo000002020-00-00-0-3
Rae Burrell520001162-31-10-04
Sarah Ashlee Barker000000030-00-00-02
Cameron BrinkDNP
Sania FeaginDNP
Liberty

PlayersPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOPFMINFG3PTFT+/-
Breanna Stewart11712001175-120-11-1-2
Kennedy Burke6101211142-52-40-0-5
Leonie Fiebich2201112160-20-12-2-1
Natasha Cloud6130011152-32-30-0-1
Sabrina Ionescu3541042181-101-70-0-5
Isabelle Harrison401100132-20-00-0-4
Nyara Sabally000000150-00-00-03
Rebekah Gardner000000040-00-00-0-3
Marine Johannes502100171-31-32-2-2
Jonquel JonesDNP
Jaylyn SherrodDNP
Marquesha DavisDNP
Note: These are the player stats and box score for the first half.

Watch this space as the game continues. It will be updated soon.

Edited by Juan Paolo David
