LA Sparks vs Phoenix Mercury Game Players Stats and Box Scores for May 11 | 2024 WNBA Preseason

The LA Sparks secured their second victory in the 2024 WNBA preseason with a 98-85 win over the Phoenix Mercury. Dearica Hamby and Zia Cooke led the charge for the Sparks, each contributing 21 points.

The Sparks capitalized on the absence of several key Mercury players, including Sophie Cunningham, Brittney Griner, Christyn Williams and Morgan Bertsch. They showcased their depth with 14 of their 15 players scoring during the game.

LA dominated various offensive aspects, including points in the paint (32-28), fastbreak points (16-8) and second-chance points (17-7).

The Sparks dominated the boards, grabbing 40 rebounds compared to the Mercury's 20. No Mercury player managed to secure at least five rebounds, with starting center Natasha Mack finishing scoreless and with only four rebounds.

For the Mercury, Kahleah Copper and Diana Taurasi led the scoring with 16 and 13 points, respectively.

Sparks rookie Cameron Brink, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft, made an impression in the limited minutes she played.

She appeared in less than eight minutes but was able to tally seven points, four rebounds and two assists while not missing a shot from the field. All of her rebounds were offensive rebounds.

LA Sparks vs Phoenix Mercury player stats and box score

LA Sparks player stats and box score

PLAYER MIN FGM FGA FG% 3PM 3PA 3P% FTM FTA FT% OREB DREB REB AST TOV STL BLK PF PTS +/- DEARICA HAMBY C 23:29 6 12 50.0 1 2 50.0 8 8 100 2 5 7 3 2 2 0 1 21 20 ZIA COOKE 20:13 5 9 55.6 3 5 60.0 8 8 100 0 0 0 0 1 1 0 0 21 0 LEXIE BROWN G 19:47 3 7 42.9 3 7 42.9 1 1 100 0 1 1 3 2 1 0 0 10 13 RICKEA JACKSON 18:34 1 6 16.7 0 2 0.0 0 0 0.0 2 4 6 1 2 0 1 1 2 -1 AARI MCDONALD 17:40 4 6 66.7 3 5 60.0 0 0 0.0 1 0 1 3 6 0 0 0 11 4 KIA NURSE F 17:11 3 4 75.0 2 2 100 0 0 0.0 0 2 2 1 0 0 2 2 8 14 STEPHANIE TALBOT 15:52 0 2 0.0 0 0 0.0 1 2 50.0 1 2 3 3 1 2 1 2 1 0 LI YUERU 11:33 0 2 0.0 0 0 0.0 1 2 50.0 0 5 5 0 1 0 0 1 1 -12 MONIQUE BILLINGS 10:56 1 1 100 0 0 0.0 2 2 100 1 5 6 1 1 0 1 3 4 10 LAYSHIA CLARENDON G 10:53 1 4 25.0 0 0 0.0 0 0 0.0 0 3 3 0 1 3 0 1 2 2 RAE BURRELL 8:26 1 1 100 0 0 0.0 4 5 80.0 1 1 2 0 0 1 0 1 6 10 CAMERON BRINK F 7:49 3 3 100 0 0 0.0 1 1 100 4 0 4 2 1 0 0 4 7 4 BLAKE DIETRICK 6:29 1 1 100 0 0 0.0 0 0 0.0 0 2 2 1 1 0 0 0 2 2 MCKENZIE FORBES 6:10 0 0 0.0 0 0 0.0 0 0 0.0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 -6 NIA CLOUDEN 4:58 0 0 0.0 0 0 0.0 2 2 100 0 0 0 2 1 0 0 1 2 5 TOTALS 29 58 50.0 12 23 52.2 28 31 90.3 12 30 42 20 21 10 5 17 98 13

Phoenix Mercury player stats and box score

PLAYER MIN FGM FGA FG% 3PM 3PA 3P% FTM FTA FT% OREB DREB REB AST TOV STL BLK PF PTS +/- DIANA TAURASI F 21:00 5 10 50.0 2 5 40.0 1 2 50.0 0 1 1 1 0 2 0 2 13 2 REBECCA ALLEN F 18:18 3 6 50.0 3 5 60.0 0 0 0.0 1 1 2 1 3 3 0 4 9 2 NATASHA MACK C 15:09 0 2 0.0 0 0 0.0 0 0 0.0 1 3 4 0 2 1 3 4 0 -2 KAHLEAH COPPER G 23:37 5 12 41.7 3 5 60.0 3 3 100 0 2 2 3 5 1 1 1 16 -15 NATASHA CLOUD G 23:21 2 7 28.6 1 2 50.0 2 2 100 1 2 3 3 1 3 0 4 7 -12 SUG SUTTON 16:54 3 5 60.0 0 0 0.0 1 2 50.0 0 0 0 5 1 1 0 0 7 -1 BELLA MUREKATETE 16:40 0 2 0.0 0 0 0.0 2 2 100 1 1 2 0 0 2 1 6 2 -2 MIKIAH HERBERT HARRIGAN 14:33 3 4 75.0 3 3 100 0 0 0.0 0 2 2 3 0 0 0 2 9 -2 AMY ATWELL 15:03 3 7 42.9 2 5 40.0 0 1 0.0 0 0 0 0 1 0 1 2 8 -12 JAZ SHELLEY 11:35 0 4 0.0 0 4 0.0 0 0 0.0 3 0 3 1 2 0 0 0 0 -4 CHARISMA OSBORNE 9:00 1 3 33.3 0 0 0.0 0 0 0.0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 2 2 -9 MYA HOLLINGSHED 7:25 1 2 50.0 1 2 50.0 0 0 0.0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 3 -5 ARIEL HEARN 7:25 1 1 100 1 1 100 6 6 100 0 1 1 2 1 1 0 2 9 -5 TOTALS 27 65 41.5 16 32 50.0 15 18 83.3 7 13 20 20 16 14 6 30 85 -13

Rookies make LA Sparks' 2024 WNBA campaign more exciting

With both the LA Lakers and the LA Clippers now out of the NBA playoffs, basketball enthusiasts in LA can redirect their attention to the WNBA and show their support for the Sparks.

Fans will have the opportunity to witness the growth of rookie center Cameron Brink, who possesses strong defensive skills and scoring ability. Brink could be a key asset as the Sparks aim to end their three-season playoff drought.

Brink had an impressive collegiate career, earning Pac-12 Player of the Year honors twice and the Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year thrice.

In her final season in college, Brink averaged 17.8 points, 12.1 rebounds, 3.6 blocks, 2.9 assists and 0.8 steals per game. Her shooting percentages were 51.4% from the field, 29.4% from three-point range and 83.6% from the free-throw line.

Additionally, fans can look forward to seeing rookie Rickea Jackson from Tennessee, who averaged 20.8 points and 8.2 rebounds in her final college year.

The Sparks will commence their 2024 regular season campaign on May 15 against the Atlanta Dream.