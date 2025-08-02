LA Sparks vs Seattle Storm Game Player Stats and Box Score - August 1 | 2025 WNBA Season

LA Sparks vs Seattle Storm Game Player Stats and Box Score - August 1 | 2025 WNBA Season.

The LA Sparks and Seattle Storm crossed swords in a regular season game at Climate Pledge Arena on Friday. The Sparks entered the matchup with an 11-15 record, sitting in 10th place in the Western Conference standings, while the Storm came in at 16-11, holding the second spot in the conference.

As for the starting lineups, coach Lynne Roberts went with her usual five of Rickea Jackson, Kelsey Plum, Dearica Hamby, Azura Stevens and Julie Allemand. On the flip side, Noelle Quinn stuck with her regular starters as Nneka Ogwumike, Gabby Williams, Erica Wheeler, Skylar Diggins and Ezi Magbegor took the floor.

The first quarter was all about Nneka Ogwumike's aggressiveness on the offensive end. She scored 11 points on 5 of 8 shooting, but despite her hot start, the Storm trailed after the opening period. The Sparks got steady contributions from Rickea Jackson and Azura Stevens, with each player scoring six points, as LA took an 18-16 lead into the second quarter.

The Storm erased their two-point deficit quickly and took the lead early in the second quarter. Skylar Diggins made some big plays and knocked down shots from beyond the arc which were instrumental in the team's surge. Seattle went into the halftime with a 39-36 lead.

LA Sparks vs Seattle Storm Player Stats and Box Score (August 1)

LA Sparks

PlayerMINFGMFGAFG%3 PM3PA3P%FTMFTAFT%OREBDREBREBASTTOVSTLBLKPFPTSPlus/Minus
Rickea Jackson SF17:01510500301110024612000116
Dearica Hamby PF17:2048500104757.115602111126
Azurá Stevens C17:2224501333.3441001123011290
Kelsey Plum SG17:411333.302000-0441300020
Julie Allemand PG15:39142502000-0221110027
Rae Burrell5:1801001000-000000000-12
Cameron Brink5:1801001000-011011110-12
Julie Vanloo4:2101001000-000010000-10
Sarah Ashlee Barker0:0000-00-00-0000000000
Emma Cannon0:0000-00-00-0000000000
Sania Feagin0:0000-00-00-0000000000
Seattle Storm

PlayerMINFGMFGAFG%3 PM3PA3P%FTMFTAFT%OREBDREBREBASTTOVSTLBLKPFPTSPlus/Minus
Gabby Williams SF16:0104002000-0223230002
Nneka Ogwumike PF17:3061154.51333.300-2243000113-2
Ezi Magbegor C9:1802000-00-0111201302
Erica Wheeler SG12:123742.903000-0221000168
Skylar Diggins PG16:333933.3356000-011110019-4
Tiffany Mitchell7:3402002000-011001020-4
Dominique Malonga13:12254000-221004370001266
Lexie Brown7:40221001110000-0113000157
Alysha Clark0:0000-00-00-0000000000
Zia Cooke0:0000-00-00-0000000000
Mackenzie Holmes0:0000-00-00-0000000000
Katie Lou Samuelson0:0000-00-00-0000000000

Note: Socres are updated till halftime.

