LA Sparks vs Seattle Storm Player Stats and Box Score (Sept. 1) | 2025 WNBA season

By Michael Macasero
Modified Sep 02, 2025 02:24 GMT
The LA Sparks and the Seattle Storm faced each other on Monday for a crucial showdown. LA, No. 9 in the standings with an 18-20 record, looked to keep its playoff bid alive with a win. A victory by the Sparks would move them closer to the eight-ranked Indiana Fever (21-19) and the seventh-placed Storm (22-19).

The Sparks got off to a fast start behind Dearica Hamby's six points in the opening five minutes to lead 13-7. Seattle regrouped and leaned on its stifling defense and balanced attack to zoom ahead 20-13, forcing LA to a timeout. The Storm led 25-20 after the first quarter.

LA Sparks vs Seattle Storm player stats and box score

LA Sparks player stats and box score

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Dearica Hamby8
Azura Stevens3
Rickea Jackson2
Kelsey Plum2
Julie Allemand0
Cameron Brink0
Rae Burrell5
Sarah Ashlee Barker0
Emma Cannon----------
Sania Feagin
Alissa Pili
Julie Vanloo
Seattle Storm player stats and box score

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Nneka Ogwumike6
Gabby Williams4
Ezi Magbegor3
Skylar Diggins5
Brittney Sykes2
Dominique Malonga2
Erica Wheeler0
Tiffany Mitchell3
Katie Lou Samuelson----------
Mackenzie Holmes
Lexie Brown
Zia Cooke
Editor's Note: Updates will follow.

Michael Macasero brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his coverage of basketball at Sportskeeda with over 18 years of diverse work experience. This includes stints at Convergys, Interpace and RunRepeat.

Michael's background in English and Journalism has provided him with the analytical skills and precision necessary for creating content, and he is a lifelong fan of the Boston Celtics. His favorite players include legends like Larry Bird and Michael Jordan, modern stars like Tim Duncan, and Nikola Jokic, as well as emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.

Michael respects Gregg Popovich, despite his contentious demeanor in interviews, and recognizes Popovich's genius in adapting his coaching style to maximize the talent on his roster over the years. Michael eagerly anticipates seeing how Popovich will structure the offense around emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.

Understanding the story and details is crucial to Michael's reporting philosophy and he believes overlooking details, particularly when pressed for time, can lead to misunderstandings and inaccurate conclusions.

Aside from work, Michael's children are his hobbies, and he also likes to go running, swimming and weightlifting.

Edited by Michael Macasero
