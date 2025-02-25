Laces BC vs Mist BC Player Stats and Box Score (Feb. 24) | 2025 Unrivaled

Mist BC turned a hard-fought game into a comfortable 65-49 win against Laces BC on Monday. From a 43-43 tie, Breanna Stewart's team sprinted to the finish line. They ended the third quarter with a 10-2 blast and opened the fourth period with a 12-2 run.

Ad

Stewie finished the game with 21 points, 12 rebounds, four assists and one steal. DiJonai Carrington, who had her best game in the tournament, added 13 points, seven rebounds, two assists and one steal. Rickea Jackson also stood out with 12 points, eight rebounds and three blocks. Mist avenged a 63-43 loss early in the tournament against Laces.

Kayla McBride and Alyssa Thomas combined for 29 points, 13 rebounds, six assists and two steals. Natisha Hiedeman contributed 12 points, six rebounds, two steals and two blocks.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Laces BC vs Mist BC player stats and box score

Laces BC player stats and box score

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT Kayla McBride Natisha Hiedeman Alyssa Thomas Betnijah Laney-Hamilton Stefanie Dolson Tiffany Hayes DNP - - - - - - - - Jackie Young DNP - - - - - - - - Kate Martin DNP - - - - - - - -

Ad

Mist BC player stats and box score

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT Breanna Stewart Rickea Jackson Jewell Loyd DiJonai Carrington Courtney Vandersloot Aaliyah Edwards NaLyssa Smith DNP - - - - - - - -

Ad

Laces BC vs Mist BC Game Summary

Laces MC took on Mist BC on Monday, the second meeting between the two teams. Andrew Wade’s team could stay unbeaten in the head-to-head series after drubbing the Breanna Stewart-led squad 63-43 on Jan. 20. A victory by Laces would also return them to the win column after receiving an 88-60 beatdown on Saturday at the hands of the Lunar Owls.

Ad

Laces stayed in front for nearly the entire first quarter before Mist surged late to tie the game at 11 apiece. Kayla McBride and Alyssa Thomas combined for nine points. Mist kept in step with Stewart and Jewell Loyd leading the way.

The second quarter followed the same trend between the two teams. Laces started fast before Mist caught up. The stars in the game continued to carry their respective teams in the seesaw battle. Stewart hit a short jumper late in the period to push Mist to a 29-27 edge at halftime.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

The third quarter was a nip-and-tuck affair in the first five minutes. Laces BC guard Natisha Hiedeman scored to tie the game 43-43. Mist took over after their opponents evened the score. They uncorked a 10-2 blast to end the period for a 53-45 advantage.

Mist put more separation in the game by dropping a 12-2 run to open the fourth quarter. Laces tried to fight back but Stewart and Co. had enough cushion to cruise to a 65-49 win.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback