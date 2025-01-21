Laces BC vs Mist BC Player Stats and Box Score (Jan. 20) | 2025 Unrivaled

The Laces BC beat Mist BC 63-43 on Monday, the second straight blowout victory by the Alyssa Thomas-led team. Andrew Wade's squad raced to a 16-4 lead and never looked back. The Laces shackled Breanna Stewart and Co. to four first-quarter points before allowing just two in the final period.

Thomas led the Laces with 12 points, 15 rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block. Kayla McBride contributed 21 points, seven rebounds, three assists and one steal. Kate Martin came off the bench to give her team a lift. She tallied 10 points, four rebounds, three assists and three steals in 10 minutes.

Stewie scored 11 of his 17 points in the second quarter but was largely limited by Thomas. Jewell Loyd limped to a 10-point performance on 5-for-8 shooting. Phil Handy's team shot 2-for-15 from deep, a key reason for the loss.

Trending

Expand Tweet

Laces BC Player vs Mist BC player stats and box score

Laces BC player stats and box score

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT Kate Martin 10 4 3 3 0 1 2-10 2-7 2-2 Stefanie Dolson 4 4 0 0 0 1 2-4 0-1 0-0 Alyssa Thomas 12 15 4 1 1 2 6-13 0-0 0-0 Tiffany Hayes 16 7 0 0 0 2 6-16 2-4 1-2 Kayla McBride 21 7 3 1 0 2 9-22 2-7 1-1 Jackie Young DNP - - - - - - - -

Mist BC player stats and box score

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT Breanna Stewart 17 12 3 0 2 2 7-17 0-4 2-3 Jewell Loyd 10 4 0 0 0 2 5-8 0-1 0-0 Rickea Jackson 9 3 0 0 0 2 3-10 1-2 1-1 DiJonai Carrington 2 3 2 3 1 3 1-10 0-3 0-1 Courtney Vandersloot 5 6 1 2 1 2 2-11 1-5 0-0 Aaliyah Edwards 0 3 1 1 1 0 0-1 0-0 0-1

Laces BC vs Mist BC Game Summary

Following a spectacular debut on Saturday, Laces BC looked for an impressive encore against Mist BC on Monday. The Laces beat up Phantom BC 86-48, the most lopsided margin early in the debuting tournament. A second win will give them a share of the lead in the Unrivaled.

Meanwhile, Mist hoped to bounce back after a disappointing 84-80 loss to the Lunar Owls on opening night. Breanna Stewart, who had a rough shooting night in the loss, vowed to be better in the next game.

Laces jumped to an 16-4 lead after one quarter. Alyssa Thomas and Co. buckled down on defense early, allowing only Stewart and Courtney Vandersloot to score.

Stewie got going in the second period, dropping 11 points, but had very little help. Mist's poor outside shooting was too tough to overcome as they trailed 35-21 at halftime.

Expand Tweet

Mist opened the third quarter with a 7-0 burst before the Laces responded. Breanna Stewart, Courtney Vandersloot and Jewell Loyd tried to turn the game around, but their opponents' defense held up. Phil Handy's team faced a 52-41 deficit with a quarter left to play.

The fourth period was a seven-minute march by the Laces to the finish line. Thomas anchored the which allowed just two points. Laces BC handily beat Mist BC 63-43.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback