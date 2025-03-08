Laces BC vs. Mist BC player stats and box score (Mar. 8) | 2025 Unrivaled

Laces BC faced Mist BC in the first game of Saturday's two-game Unrivaled slate at Wayfair Arena in Miami, Florida.

Ad

Coming into the game, Laces (6-7) are looking to secure a playoff berth. They are third in the standings. Meanwhile, Mist (5-7) is on a three-game winning streak and is currently tied with Vinyl BC for the fourth and final playoff spot.

Breanna Stewart, Rickea Jackson and Jewell Loyd started the game for Mist, while Laces started the trio of Kayla McBride, Allysa Thomas and Tiffany Hayes.

Laces BC vs. Mist BC player stats and box score

Mist BC player stats and box score

Ad

Trending

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT Breanna Stewart 11 7 0 0 1 1 5-11 1-2 0-0 Rickea Jackson 4 4 4 0 0 1 1-5 0-1 1-1 Jewell Loyd 4 0 1 1 0 0 1-3 0-1 1-1 DiJonai Carrington 11 4 2 2 0 2 5-7 1-1 0-0 Courtney Vandersloot 8 1 2 0 0 2 4-5 0-0 0-0 Aaliyah Edwards 2 0 0 1 0 0 1-2 0-0 0-1 NaLyssa Smith DNP - - - - - - - -

Ad

Laces BC player stats and box score

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT Kayla McBride 7 1 1 0 0 1 2-8 1-5 1-1 Tiffany Hayes 6 6 2 0 0 0 3-11 0-4 0-0 Alyssa Thomas 2 7 4 0 0 2 1-5 0-0 0-0 Jackie Young 21 0 3 0 0 0 7-9 5-6 2-2 Stefanie Dolson 10 5 1 1 0 2 4-6 2-2 0-0 Kate Martin DNP - - - - - - - - Kiki Jefferson DNP - - - - - - - -

Ad

Laces BC vs. Mist BC game summary

At the end of the first quarter, Mist BC had a 21-20 lead over Laces BC. Jackie Young scored 11 points on 4-for-5 shooting (3-for-3 from the 3-point line) off the Laces bench.

Laces' lead ballooned to double digits midway through the second period. They had a 46-40 lead heading into the break. Young continued her hot start. By half, she had already scored 21 on five 3-pointers. Stefanie Dolson added 10, also off the bench.

Ad

On the other end, Breanna Stewart had 11 points and seven rebounds for Mist, while DiJonai Carrington contributed 11 points and four boards on 5-for-7 shooting off the bench.

This is a live copy.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback