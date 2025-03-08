Laces BC vs. Mist BC player stats and box score (Mar. 8) | 2025 Unrivaled

Laces BC faced Mist BC in the first game of Saturday's two-game Unrivaled slate at Wayfair Arena in Miami, Florida.
Coming into the game, Laces (6-7) are looking to secure a playoff berth. They are third in the standings. Meanwhile, Mist (5-7) is on a three-game winning streak and is currently tied with Vinyl BC for the fourth and final playoff spot.
Breanna Stewart, Rickea Jackson and Jewell Loyd started the game for Mist, while Laces started the trio of Kayla McBride, Allysa Thomas and Tiffany Hayes.
Mist BC player stats and box score
Laces BC player stats and box score
Laces BC vs. Mist BC game summary
At the end of the first quarter, Mist BC had a 21-20 lead over Laces BC. Jackie Young scored 11 points on 4-for-5 shooting (3-for-3 from the 3-point line) off the Laces bench.
Laces' lead ballooned to double digits midway through the second period. They had a 46-40 lead heading into the break. Young continued her hot start. By half, she had already scored 21 on five 3-pointers. Stefanie Dolson added 10, also off the bench.
On the other end, Breanna Stewart had 11 points and seven rebounds for Mist, while DiJonai Carrington contributed 11 points and four boards on 5-for-7 shooting off the bench.