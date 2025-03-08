  • home icon
Laces BC vs. Mist BC player stats and box score (Mar. 8) | 2025 Unrivaled

By Kim Daniel Rubinos
Modified Mar 08, 2025 23:38 GMT
Vinyl v Mist - Unrivaled 2025 - Source: Getty
Mist BC and Breanna Stewart faced Laces BC and Jackie Young in Saturday's Unrivaled action (Image Source: Getty)

Laces BC faced Mist BC in the first game of Saturday's two-game Unrivaled slate at Wayfair Arena in Miami, Florida.

Coming into the game, Laces (6-7) are looking to secure a playoff berth. They are third in the standings. Meanwhile, Mist (5-7) is on a three-game winning streak and is currently tied with Vinyl BC for the fourth and final playoff spot.

Breanna Stewart, Rickea Jackson and Jewell Loyd started the game for Mist, while Laces started the trio of Kayla McBride, Allysa Thomas and Tiffany Hayes.

Laces BC vs. Mist BC player stats and box score

Mist BC player stats and box score

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT
Breanna Stewart11700115-111-20-0
Rickea Jackson4440011-50-11-1
Jewell Loyd4011001-30-11-1
DiJonai Carrington11422025-71-10-0
Courtney Vandersloot8120024-50-00-0
Aaliyah Edwards2001001-20-00-1
NaLyssa SmithDNP--------
Laces BC player stats and box score

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT
Kayla McBride7110012-81-51-1
Tiffany Hayes6620003-110-40-0
Alyssa Thomas2740021-50-00-0
Jackie Young21030007-95-62-2
Stefanie Dolson10511024-62-20-0
Kate MartinDNP--------
Kiki JeffersonDNP--------
Laces BC vs. Mist BC game summary

At the end of the first quarter, Mist BC had a 21-20 lead over Laces BC. Jackie Young scored 11 points on 4-for-5 shooting (3-for-3 from the 3-point line) off the Laces bench.

Laces' lead ballooned to double digits midway through the second period. They had a 46-40 lead heading into the break. Young continued her hot start. By half, she had already scored 21 on five 3-pointers. Stefanie Dolson added 10, also off the bench.

On the other end, Breanna Stewart had 11 points and seven rebounds for Mist, while DiJonai Carrington contributed 11 points and four boards on 5-for-7 shooting off the bench.

This is a live copy.

