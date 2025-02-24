Laces BC vs Mist BC Prediction and Preview for Feb. 24 | Unrivaled 2025

The Laces BC will take on the Mist BC in the second matchup of Unrivaled’s Monday slate. This encounter will be the second clash between the teams, with the Laces BC winning their only other matchup 63-43 on Jan. 20. With hopes to avenge their previous defeat and escape the bottom of the standings, Breanna Stewart and the Mist BC are expected to come out all guns blazing.

In their only meeting of the season, Stewart delivered an impressive performance. She recorded 17 points and grabbed 13 rebounds for a solid double-double in 14 minutes. Her teammates, Jewell Loyd and Rickea Jackson, also stepped up by contributing a combined 19 points and seven rebounds.

However, the Laces BC showcased their dominance that night. Kayla McBride led the charge with a heroic 21-point effort. Other players from the starting lineup—Tiffany Hayes (16 points) and Alyssa Thomas (12 points and 15 rebounds)—were crucial in securing their win.

For Monday’s matchup, both teams appear to be struggling with low confidence. The Laces BC are coming off a disappointing 60-88 loss against the Lunar Owls BC. Meanwhile, the Mist BC are on a three-game losing streak after defeats to the Vinyl BC, Lunar Owls BC and Rose BC.

Laces BC vs Mist BC: Starting Lineups and Prediction

The upcoming Laces BC-Mist BC clash will take place at the Wayfair Arena in Miami, Florida. Interested viewers can catch the action on TNT, Max, and YouTube Live from 8:30 PM EST onwards.

Laces BC vs Mist BC predicted starting lineups

The Laces BC are projected to use the same starting lineup as they did in their previous clash against the Lunar Owls BC. As Alyssa Thomas is expected to be sidelined with injuries, Kayla McBride, Natasha Hiedeman and Stefanie Dolson will begin the match.

After the failed experiment of letting Rickea Jackson start in their previous contest, the Mist BC could opt for a starting lineup consisting of Breanna Stewart, Jewell Loyd and Courtney Vandersloot.

Laces BC vs Mist BC prediction

The Mist BC is having a subpar campaign, to say the least. They are sitting dead last in the standings with a 2-7 record and almost no chance of advancing to the playoffs. In contrast, the Laces BC will appear more motivated as they are tied with the third-ranked Rose BC.

By capitalizing on their matchup against the league's weakest team, a win could significantly boost Alyssa Thomas and her team's chances of securing the second seed in the playoffs.

