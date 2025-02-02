Laces BC vs Rose BC Player Stats and Box Score for Feb. 1 | Unrivaled 2025

For the second time this season, the Laces BC vs Rose BC matchup is happening on Unrivaled. It's the third week of the new 3-on-3 league co-founded by Breanna Stewart and Napheesa Collier. The inaugural campaign has been successful so far, setting records for TNT and women's basketball.

The Laces were looking to bounce back after losing to Lunar Owls BC 75-73 on Friday, their first defeat of the season. They entered Saturday's game without Alyssa Thomas, who was ruled out with a leg injury.

Meanwhile, the Rose were also coming off a 75-63 defeat to Phantom BC. They were missing one player, Brittney Sykes, who was also dealing with a leg injury. They were on a two-game losing streak with a 1-4 record.

After a back-and-forth first half, Rose BC held on to get the upset 83-69 win over Laces BC. Chelsea Gray led the way for the Rose with 28 points, three rebounds and eight assists. Azura Stevens came up big following Angel Reese's ejection late in the second quarter.

Stevens finished with 23 points and eight rebounds, while Reese had six points and 15 rebounds before her ejection. Kahleah Copper added 21 points and eight rebounds, with Lexie Hull contributing five points, three rebounds and three assists.

On the other hand, Kayla McBride put up 20 points and six rebounds for Laces BC. Jackie Young had 16 points, three assists and two steals, while Tiffany Hayes added 14 points. Stefanie Dolson had 11 points, four rebounds and three blocks.

Laces BC vs Rose BC Player Stats and Box Score

Laces

Players PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT Stefanie Dolson 11 4 1 0 3 1 6 4-7 1-2 1-1 Kayla McBride 20 6 2 0 0 0 5 7-15 2-7 3-4 Tiffany Hayes 14 2 2 1 0 0 1 4-9 0-1 3-3 Kate Martin 8 6 0 1 0 0 1 3-11 0-5 1-1 Jackie Young 16 1 3 2 0 0 2 4-12 4-7 2-3 Alyssa Thomas DNP Natisha Hiedeman DNP

Rose

Players PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT Angel Reese 6 15 3 0 1 0 5 2-7 0-0 1-1 Kahleah Copper 21 8 0 0 1 2 4 8-14 1-2 2-4 Chelsea Gray 28 3 8 0 0 2 2 10-16 3-4 2-2 Lexie Hull 5 3 3 0 0 1 5 2-7 1-3 0-0 Azurá Stevens 23 8 2 0 0 0 3 11-18 0-4 1-2 Brittney Sykes DNP

Laces BC vs Rose BC Game Summary

Both teams started cold, failing to score in the first minute of the game. Stefanie Dolson finally made the first basket before Chelsea Gray answered. It took another minute before Gray made another basket as things were still not falling for Laces BC and Rose BC.

They started to heat up midway through the period, with the Laces gaining a 17-14 lead heading into the second quarter. The Rose turned things around with their defense and quickly regained the advantage to dominate. They built a nine-point lead, but were only up 40-35 at the half.

In the third quarter, the Laces remained cold as the Rose continued to have the momentum against the second-best team in Unrivaled. They increased their advantage to double-digits, but Kayla McBride and company were still within striking distance late in the period.

However, the Rose were not going to be denied and held on to get the 83-69 win. They kept their double-digit lead for the entire fourth quarter, having more energy despite being down to just four players since late in the second quarter.

