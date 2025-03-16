Laces BC vs Rose BC Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for March 16 | Unrivaled playoffs 2025

The Rose BC and Laces BC will face off in the first semifinal of the 2025 Unrivaled season, scheduled to tip-off at 7:30 PM EST at Wayfair Arena in Miami. This highly anticipated matchup features the #2 and #3 seeds from the regular season, each aiming for a spot in the championship game.

The winner of tonight’s showdown will become the first team to secure a place in the final of Unrivaled’s inaugural season, where they will face either the Lunar Owls BC or Vinyl BC.

Rose BC vs Laces BC: Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Charts

Rose BC roster

Nola Henry’s Rose BC has a perfect mix of veterans and young talents, led by Chelsea Gray. The roster consists of:

Angel Reese (Chicago Sky)

Chelsea Gray (Las Vegas Aces)

Brittney Sykes (Washington Mystics)

Kahleah Copper (Phoenix Mercury)

Azura Stevens (LA Sparks)

Lexie Hull (Indiana Fever)

Guard Forward Center Chelsea Gray Angel Reese * Azura Stevens Lexie Hull Kahleah Cooper * Brittney Sykes

The Rose BC’s projected starting lineup is set to include Azura Stevens, Chelsea Gray and Brittney Sykes.

Laces BC roster

Andrew Wade’s team consists of players with WNBA championship experience. The Laces BC roster includes:

Jackie Young (Las Vegas Aces)

Tiffany Hayes (Golden State Valkyries)

Kayla McBride (Minnesota Lynx)

Kate Martin (Golden State Valkyries)

Alyssa Thomas (Phoenix Mercury)

Stefanie Dolson (Washington Mystics)

Guard Forward Center Kayla McBride

Alyssa Thomas

Stefanie Dolson Jackie Young * Tiffany Hayes Kate Martin *

The Laces BC are expected to start Alyssa Thomas, Kayla McBride and Tiffany Hayes for tonight’s clash against Rose BC.

Laces BC vs Rose BC: Preview

Laces BC and Rose BC faced off three times during the regular season, with Rose BC winning the season series 2-1.

Their first meeting on Jan. 27 saw the Laces dominate behind a stellar performance from Kayla McBride and Tiffany Hayes, who combined for 55 points in a 69-55 victory.

However, Rose BC responded swiftly a few days later, securing an 83-69 revenge win. While Angel Reese had an off night, Chelsea Gray, Kahleah Copper and Azura Stevens stepped up, combining for 72 points to even the series.

The final regular-season matchup on Mar. 3 was a highly-competitive and low-scoring affair. Reese’s 16-point, 17-rebound double-double played a pivotal role, helping Rose BC secure a 58-53 victory.

Despite holding the 2-1 season advantage, Rose BC enters tonight’s Unrivaled semifinal facing significant setbacks. Angel Reese is out with a hand injury sustained in the final regular-season game and Kahleah Copper will also miss the contest.

Meanwhile, the Laces will be without Kate Martin and Jackie Young is listed as questionable.

