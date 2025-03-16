Laces BC vs Rose BC Prediction and Preview for March 16 | Unrivaled playoffs 2025

Laces BC and Rose BC are set to meet each other this Sunday for the 2025 Unrivaled playoffs. Both teams will meet each other in Unrivaled’s semifinals as they try and book a place in the finals. Rose BC has defeated the Laces BC in two of their three meetings this season.

They lost against the Laces on Jan. 27 (69-55), came back to win on Feb. 1 (83-69), and wrapped up the regular season series with a win on Mar. 3 (58-53).

The Laces BC vs. Rose BC semifinal game will kick off at the Wayfair Arena in Medley, Florida. The game is scheduled to go live at 7:30 p.m. EST. Fans can tune into the live broadcast on TNT and truTV.

Laces BC vs Rose BC Preview and Prediction

Rose BC has been one of the best teams in the league this season second only to the Lunar Owls who finished on top of the six-team league’s standings. The Angel Reese-led team finished second (8-6) and closed out the season with a win over Vinyl BC (74-46). Chelsea Gray led the charge for Rose BC this season, recording 21.3 points, 5.1 rebounds and 5.4 assists.

Gray also dropped 26 points, five rebounds, four assists and four steals during Rose BC’s win over the Laces on March 3. Angel Reese had an amazing outing as well, recording 16 points and 17 rebounds in the winning effort.

Kayla McBride will be one to look out for tonight as she always puts up quite an effort against Rose BC. She recorded 31 points in their first meeting on Jan. 27, she had 20 during the second game on Feb. 1, and 20 again during their final meeting of the regular season on Mar. 3.

McBride’s teammates, Tiffany Hayes, Alyssa Thomas, Jackie Young and Stefanie Dolson will also need to step up tonight for the Laces to have any hope of winning this semifinal game.

Laces BC vs Rose BC prediction

The Lunar Owls have been the only team that gave Rose BC any real trouble during the regular season. As such, we expect them to grab a comfortable win over the Laces tonight. The gulf in quality between these two sides seems a little too big to overcome.

