Laces BC vs. Vinyl BC Prediction and Preview for Feb. 8 | Unrivaled 2025 

Laces BC and Vinyl BC have their rematch on Saturday. Tiffany Hayes and Kayla McBride combined for 46 points, eight rebounds and five assists in Laces’ 83-79 win in the first encounter. The team looks to maintain the upper hand in the rematch.

Vinyl wants to end a four-game losing slump that started in the loss to Laces. Arike Ogunbowale and Co. suffered double-digit defeats over their last three games. Teresa Weatherspoon hopes to coax more out of her team in the rematch.

Laces BC vs. Vinyl BC preview, prediction and starting lineups

The Wayfair Arena in Miami will host the Laces-Vinyl game. Fans can watch the action on Max, TruTV, TNT and YouTube Live.

Laces BC vs. Vinyl BC preview

Laces star Alyssa Thomas left in the fourth quarter in the first meeting against Vinyl because of a knee injury. Thomas sat out in her team’s 83-69 loss to Rose BC a week ago. The new Phoenix Mercury center will likely remain out in the rematch. Without Thomas, her team’s anchor on both ends, coach Andrew Wade needs somebody to pick up the slack.

Laces had one of the best defenses before Thomas went down. They will have to step up on that end to stay unbeaten against Vinyl.

Meanwhile, Vinyl’s offense has been solid, averaging 72.3 points per game, but its defense has been subpar. Weatherspoon’s team is giving up 78.0 ppg during the four-game losing skid.

Minus Thomas, Vinyl will not have to worry about their opponents’ most versatile threat and the engine that makes the Laces hum. They could take advantage of her absence to snap out of their slump.

Laces BC vs. Vinyl BC predicted starting lineups

Andrew Wade has been tinkering with his starting lineup because of injuries. Without Alyssa Thomas, he could star Stefanie Dolson in the middle and surround her with Kayla McBride and Tiffany Hayes.

Jackie Young, who recently returned from a foot injury, could also get her first start over Hayes.

Teresa Weatherspoon has kept Arike Ogunbowale and Dearica Hamby in her starting three. In the 85-68 loss to the Lunar Owls BC on Feb. 3, he gave Jordin Canada her first start over Rhyne Howard.

Canada did not play well, so Weatherspoon could put Howard back in the first three.

Laces BC vs. Vinyl BC prediction

Alyssa Thomas is a big loss to Laces BC. Andrew Wade does not have the team’s best playmaker, defender and rebounder with her out. The disadvantage might be too much to overcome in the rematch against Vinyl BC.

Arike Ogunbowale, Rhyne Howard and Vinyl could snap out of their losing slump and even the season series against Laces.

