Laces BC vs Vinyl BC Prediction and Preview for Jan. 24 | Unrivaled 2025

Laces BC will take on Vinyl BC in the second game of the Unrivaled doubleheader on Friday. Alyssa Thomas and Co, who have dominated the 3x3 tournament in the early going, look to add the Arike Ogunbowale-led team to their victims. Kayla McBride, Tiffany Hayes, Kate Martin and Stefanie Dolson are ready to help Thomas carry the team.

Vinyl can give the Laces a competition with the inside-out threat of Ogunbowale and Dearica Hamby. Rhyne Howard, who exploded for 33 points in her team’s 79-73 win against Rose BC, is capable of carrying the team as well. The Teresa Weatherspoon squad can take pole position in the standings with another victory.

Laces BC vs. Vinyl BC preview, prediction and starting lineups

The Wayfair Arena in Miami, Florida, will host the Laces-Vinyl showdown. Fans can also catch the action on TruTV, Max and TNT.

Laces BC vs. Vinyl BC preview

The full-court style and 3x3 basketball were supposed to highlight the offensive prowess of players and teams. Laces BC have surprised many with a dominating defensive game that has been the hallmark of their Unrivaled campaign. Anchored by Alyssa Thomas, the team is allowing just 45.5 points per game.

If Thomas and her teammates continue to impress on that side of the floor, the Laces will be tough to beat.

Meanwhile, Vinyl BC has one of the tournament’s best offenses, averaging 81.5 PPG, tied at the top of the league with the Lunar Owls. Rhyne Howard and Arike Ogunbowale could light up defenses at any time. Once opponents concentrate on them, Teresa Weatherspoon could go to the inside strengths of Aliyah Boston and Dearica Hamby.

Vinyl must execute with more precision and cohesion to prevent the best team in the league from stifling them.

Laces BC vs. Vinyl BC predicted starting lineups

Alyssa Thomas (forward), Kayla McBride (guard) and Tiffany Hayes (guard) could start for Andrew Wade’s team. Surrounding Thomas with capable shooters has worked wonders for Laces in their first two games. Wade isn’t likely to deviate from that strategy.

Dearica Hamby (forward), Rhyne Howard (guard) and Arike Ogunbowale have been Teresa Weatherspoon’s starters. The WNBA legend will likely stick with that trio to open the game against the Laces.

Vinyl needs Howard and Ogunbowale to have a strong start, while Hamby is arguably their best versatile player.

Laces BC vs. Vinyl BC prediction

The Laces have dominated the tournament with their defense. They may have finally found their counterpart against Vinyl, who can explode on offense. Andrew Wade could lead his team to a 3-0 start, but no one would be surprised if Teresa Weatherspoon’s group walks away with a win.

