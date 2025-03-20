  • home icon
  • Lala Ronay shares hilarious 1-word to prank fiancee Arike Ogunbowale and $210,000 Sun star of fake “Shark” attack

By Advait Jajodia
Modified Mar 20, 2025 11:10 GMT
Marina Mabrey and Arike Ogunbowale. Credits: Instagram (@marinamabrey &amp; @arike_ogunbowale)
Marina Mabrey and Arike Ogunbowale. Credits: Instagram (@marinamabrey & @arike_ogunbowale)

Following the conclusion of the inaugural season of Unrivaled, Arike Ogunbowale is enjoying some well-deserved downtime with her fiancée, Lala Ronay, and Connecticut Sun star Marina Mabrey. During their getaway, Ronay hilariously pranked the WNBA stars while they were swimming.

Although the audio wasn’t clear in Ronay’s Instagram story, she seemingly joked about a shark being near Ogunbowale and Mabrey. The two quickly swam back to the boat in a panic.

“sharkkkkkkkkkkkk,” Ronay captioned the Story.
Credits: Instagram (@_lalaronay)
Credits: Instagram (@_lalaronay)

The fun didn’t stop just yet. Ogunbowale later teased Mabrey for her lack of air time in a playful Instagram story. She posted a video of the Sun star—who's set to earn $210,000 this season—jumping from a jet ski into the water.

“no air time,” Arike hilariously wrote.
Credits: Instagram (@arike_ogunbowale)
Credits: Instagram (@arike_ogunbowale)

Their close bond comes as no surprise, given their extensive history as teammates. They first played together at Notre Dame from 2015 to 2019, where they won an NCAA championship in 2018.

Their partnership continued in the WNBA, spending two seasons with the Dallas Wings before Mabrey was traded to the Chicago Sky in 2023.

Arike Ogunbowale trolled Courtney Williams for Lunar Owls’ Unrivaled semifinal loss

The Lunar Owls BC dominated the inaugural Unrivaled campaign’s regular season, finishing with an impressive 13-1 record to secure the #1 seed. Led by Napheesa Collier, the team was expected to win the championship with their near-flawless performance making them the favorites.

However, their title hopes were shattered quickly in the postseason. In the semifinals, the Vinyl BC pulled off a fourth-quarter comeback, eliminating the Owls from title contention. Along with the championship dream, Owls players also lost out on a $50,000 per-player bonus.

Reacting to the heartbreak, Owls’ star Courtney Williams took to X to express her disappointment.

“50k just gone,” Williams wrote, adding a crying emoji.

Vinyl BC’s Arike Ogunbowale couldn’t prevent herself from responding with a playful jab.

“I’m just tryna figure out how it’s gone & u ain’t even have it yet,” Arike Ogunbowale replied.

Courtney's decision to spend the $50,000 bonus before securing the title wasn't financially wise. Instead, the players of Rose BC received the bonus after a thrilling 62-54 victory in the finals.

