Las Vegas Aces' $96,820 Spanish center shares delight over becoming an aunt

Las Vegas Aces center Megan Gustafson celebrated becoming an aunt for the second time. Gustafson shared images of her first niece, Bianca Mary, who was holding the sonogram of her baby sister.

In a post on her Instagram stories on Sunday, Gustafson, who is earning $96,820 this year per Spotrac, shared the announcement of her sister Emily Franzen about having another girl. Bianca Mary, the firstborn of Emily, had a sonogram that revealed that she was going to be a big sister very soon.

"Gonna be an Auntie x2!!! Can't wait. B is gonna be the best big sister," Gustafson wrote.

Megan Gustafson shared this on her IG stories. (Photo: @megangustafson10 on IG)

Megan Gustafson is the younger sibling of Emily Franzen, who played college basketball at Upper Iowa. They both went to South Shore High School in Port Wing, Wisconsin and were teammates at one point. Megan didn't follow her older sister to Upper Iowa and instead went to play for the Iowa Hawkeyes.

After four seasons at Iowa, Megan was drafted in the second round in 2019 by the Dallas Wings. She spent two seasons in Dallas before joining the Washington Mystics in 2021. She also played for the Phoenix Mercury until 2023, joining the Las Vegas Aces in 2024.

In her first season in Las Vegas, Megan averaged 3.7 points and 1.9 rebounds in 38 games. She played for Spain in the offseason, helping the team make it through last month's EuroBasket qualifying tournament.

Megan was born in the United States to parents Clendon and Eva Gustafson. She was naturalized by Spain in 2024.

"I'm just really thankful for Spain and the opportunity that they've presented," Gustafson said during the Olympics, according to KCCI. "They've been super welcoming. They just kind of embraced me as family."

Las Vegas Aces' Megan Gustafson's family supported her during Olympic duty with Spain

Megan Gustafson's family came out to fully support her as she represented Spain during the Olympics last year. His parents, sister, and niece, were all present during the final game of the team's pool play.

Gustafson posted plenty of pictures with them after the game, including several with her first niece Bianca.

The Las Vegas Aces star led Spain to an unbeaten 3-0 record during pool play, but they bowed out to Belgium in the quarterfinals.

