  Las Vegas Aces star can't resist taking brutal dig at former team after exacting revenge for infamous exit

Las Vegas Aces star can't resist taking brutal dig at former team after exacting revenge for infamous exit

By Simoun Victor Redoblado
Modified Sep 20, 2025 13:04 GMT
Seattle Storm v Las Vegas Aces - Game One - Source: Getty
Seattle Storm v Las Vegas Aces - Game One - Source: Getty

In Jewell Loyd's first season with the Las Vegas Aces, she's had her fair share of ups and downs. After weathering some challenges early in on the season, the Aces pulled off 17 consecutive wins all the way to the playoffs. Now that Loyd is tasting playoff success for the first time with the Aces, she couldn't help but take a dig at her former team.

After the Aces eliminated the Seattle Storm on Thursday, Loyd went on Instagram to post a series of pictures that show her getting the better of the team that drafted her first overall in 2015. The six-time All-Star captioned her post with a witty line.

"Stormy in Vegas," Loyd wrote in her caption.
Loyd, who was shipped by the Storm to the Aces in a three-team trade earlier this year, chipped in four points, five rebounds, two assists, two steals, and one block in Game 3.

The timing of Loyd's trade was notable, as it came just weeks after she reportedly filed a complaint against staff members of the Storm organization. Loyd allegedly called out these staff members for workplace policy violations like bullying and discrimination.

Though Loyd initially played in the Aces' starting backcourt, she eventually moved to the bench, giving the team another dependable option when Chelsea Gray and Jackie Young take a rest. In her first year with the Aces, Loyd averaged 11.2 points, 3.2 rebounds, 1.8 assists, and 1.2 steals per game in the regular season.

Now, Loyd and the rest of the Aces will have to bring their A-game against the Indiana Fever. Game 1 of their semifinal series begins on Sunday.

Video clip shows Nneka Ogwumike tossing ball in direction of Las Vegas Aces guard Jewell Loyd in Game 1 of first round

While the Aces-Storm series is now in the record books, one moment from Game 1 hints at unresolved issues between Loyd and her former teammates.

In the clip, Storm forward Nneka Ogwumike is seen tossing the ball in the direction of Loyd, who is on all fours.

It's worth noting that Gray, who was in the vicinity when this incident happened, appeared to confront Ogwumike immediately afterwards. Despite this, Loyd was able to have the last laugh after her current squad eliminated her former team.

Edited by Simoun Victor Redoblado
