Las Vegas Aces vs Atlanta Dream Game Player Stats and Box Score for Aug 27 | 2025 WNBA Season
The Las Vegas Aces battled the Atlanta Dream on Wednesday at Gateway Center Arena in College Park, Georgia.
Ad
Coming into the game, both teams sit atop the WNBA standings at No. 2 and No. 3. Atlanta is 24-13 this season, while Las Vegas is 25-14. The winner on Wednesday will take sole possession of the second seed.
The Aces look to extend their 11-game winning streak, the longest active streak in the WNBA. Meanwhile, the Dream aim to win a third straight game.
Las Vegas Aces vs. Atlanta Dream player stats and box score
Atlanta Dream player stats and box score
Ad
Trending
Player
PTS
REB
AST
PF
STL
TO
BLK
FG
3-PT FG
FT
+/-
Rhyne Howard
8
2
3
0
1
0
0
3-9
0-3
2-2
-3
Naz Hillmon
4
6
0
0
0
0
1
1-2
0-0
2-2
-5
Brionna Jones
15
2
0
1
0
1
0
7-9
0-0
1-1
1
Allisha Gray
5
1
2
1
0
1
0
2-6
1-4
0-0
2
Te-Hina Paopao
0
2
3
0
0
1
0
0-2
0-2
0-0
1
Maya Caldwell
6
0
2
1
0
0
0
2-4
0-1
2-2
6
Brittney Griner
2
3
0
1
0
1
0
1-2
0-0
0-0
1
Nia Coffey
2
2
1
0
0
0
0
1-1
0-0
0-0
7
Sika Koné
DNP
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Shatori Walker-Kimbrough
DNP
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Jordin Canada
DNP
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Taylor Thierry
DNP
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Ad
Las Vegas Aces player stats and box score
Player
PTS
REB
AST
PF
STL
TO
BLK
FG
3-PT FG
FT
+/-
Kierstan Bell
3
1
1
0
0
1
0
1-2
1-1
0-0
-9
A'ja Wilson
16
3
0
0
1
0
2
7-12
0-1
2-2
3
NaLyssa Smith
2
2
0
1
0
0
0
1-4
0-1
0-0
0
Jackie Young
6
3
5
1
0
0
0
3-6
0-1
0-0
-6
Chelsea Gray
7
3
4
2
1
1
0
3-4
1-1
0-0
3
Jewell Loyd
6
0
2
2
0
1
0
2-5
0-2
2-2
1
Dana Evans
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0-2
0-1
0-0
-1
Kiah Stokes
0
2
0
0
0
0
0
0-0
0-0
0-0
-5
Aaliyah Nye
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0-0
0-0
0-0
4
Megan Gustafson
DNP
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Ad
Las Vegas Aces vs. Atlanta Dream game summary
The Atlanta Dream had a 19-16 lead over the Las Vegas Aces at the end of the opening quarter. Atlanta led by as many as eight points in the second period. The Dream had a 42-40 lead at halftime.
Brionna Jones led Atlanta in the first half with 15 points on 7-for-9 shooting. Rhyne Howard added eight points. A'ja Wilson led Las Vegas with 16 points on 7-for-12 shooting in the first half. Chelsea Gray chipped in seven points and four assists.
This live copy will be updated as the game progresses.
×
Feedback
Why did you not like this content?
Was this article helpful?
Thank You for feedback
About the author
Kim Daniel Rubinos
Kim is an editor for US Sports and an NBA and WNBA analyst at Sportskeeda with a decade of multi-industry experience. He has a master's degree in business administration and a bachelor's degree in finance.
Writing has been Kim's passion, and during college, he was editor-in-chief. He has also accumulated a diverse entrepreneurial background. He possesses a knack for research and was recently a professor.
Kim has been a Boston Celtics fan since 2007, through its many ups and downs. He was delighted when the Cs raised its 18th banner in 2024.
Beyond basketball, he also enjoys following the NFL, MLB and F1. When not immersed in the world of sports and when he is not editing or writing, Kim is likely searching for the perfect cup of joe.