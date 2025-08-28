  • home icon
  Las Vegas Aces vs Atlanta Dream Game Player Stats and Box Score for Aug 27 | 2025 WNBA Season

Las Vegas Aces vs Atlanta Dream Game Player Stats and Box Score for Aug 27 | 2025 WNBA Season

By Kim Daniel Rubinos
Modified Aug 28, 2025 00:46 GMT
Las Vegas Aces v Atlanta Dream - Source: Getty
Las Vegas Aces v Atlanta Dream - Source: Getty

The Las Vegas Aces battled the Atlanta Dream on Wednesday at Gateway Center Arena in College Park, Georgia.

Coming into the game, both teams sit atop the WNBA standings at No. 2 and No. 3. Atlanta is 24-13 this season, while Las Vegas is 25-14. The winner on Wednesday will take sole possession of the second seed.

The Aces look to extend their 11-game winning streak, the longest active streak in the WNBA. Meanwhile, the Dream aim to win a third straight game.

Las Vegas Aces vs. Atlanta Dream player stats and box score

Atlanta Dream player stats and box score

PlayerPTSREBASTPFSTLTOBLKFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Rhyne Howard82301003-90-32-2-3
Naz Hillmon46000011-20-02-2-5
Brionna Jones152010107-90-01-11
Allisha Gray51210102-61-40-02
Te-Hina Paopao02300100-20-20-01
Maya Caldwell60210002-40-12-26
Brittney Griner23010101-20-00-01
Nia Coffey22100001-10-00-07
Sika KonéDNP----------
Shatori Walker-KimbroughDNP----------
Jordin CanadaDNP----------
Taylor ThierryDNP----------
Las Vegas Aces player stats and box score

PlayerPTSREBASTPFSTLTOBLKFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Kierstan Bell31100101-21-10-0-9
A'ja Wilson163001027-120-12-23
NaLyssa Smith22010001-40-10-00
Jackie Young63510003-60-10-0-6
Chelsea Gray73421103-41-10-03
Jewell Loyd60220102-50-22-21
Dana Evans00000000-20-10-0-1
Kiah Stokes02000000-00-00-0-5
Aaliyah Nye00010000-00-00-04
Megan GustafsonDNP----------
Las Vegas Aces vs. Atlanta Dream game summary

The Atlanta Dream had a 19-16 lead over the Las Vegas Aces at the end of the opening quarter. Atlanta led by as many as eight points in the second period. The Dream had a 42-40 lead at halftime.

Brionna Jones led Atlanta in the first half with 15 points on 7-for-9 shooting. Rhyne Howard added eight points. A'ja Wilson led Las Vegas with 16 points on 7-for-12 shooting in the first half. Chelsea Gray chipped in seven points and four assists.

This live copy will be updated as the game progresses.

