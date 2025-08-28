Las Vegas Aces vs Atlanta Dream Game Player Stats and Box Score for Aug 27 | 2025 WNBA Season

The Las Vegas Aces battled the Atlanta Dream on Wednesday at Gateway Center Arena in College Park, Georgia.

Coming into the game, both teams sit atop the WNBA standings at No. 2 and No. 3. Atlanta is 24-13 this season, while Las Vegas is 25-14. The winner on Wednesday will take sole possession of the second seed.

The Aces look to extend their 11-game winning streak, the longest active streak in the WNBA. Meanwhile, the Dream aim to win a third straight game.

Las Vegas Aces vs. Atlanta Dream player stats and box score

Atlanta Dream player stats and box score

Player PTS REB AST PF STL TO BLK FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Rhyne Howard 8 2 3 0 1 0 0 3-9 0-3 2-2 -3 Naz Hillmon 4 6 0 0 0 0 1 1-2 0-0 2-2 -5 Brionna Jones 15 2 0 1 0 1 0 7-9 0-0 1-1 1 Allisha Gray 5 1 2 1 0 1 0 2-6 1-4 0-0 2 Te-Hina Paopao 0 2 3 0 0 1 0 0-2 0-2 0-0 1 Maya Caldwell 6 0 2 1 0 0 0 2-4 0-1 2-2 6 Brittney Griner 2 3 0 1 0 1 0 1-2 0-0 0-0 1 Nia Coffey 2 2 1 0 0 0 0 1-1 0-0 0-0 7 Sika Koné DNP - - - - - - - - - - Shatori Walker-Kimbrough DNP - - - - - - - - - - Jordin Canada DNP - - - - - - - - - - Taylor Thierry DNP - - - - - - - - - -

Las Vegas Aces player stats and box score

Player PTS REB AST PF STL TO BLK FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Kierstan Bell 3 1 1 0 0 1 0 1-2 1-1 0-0 -9 A'ja Wilson 16 3 0 0 1 0 2 7-12 0-1 2-2 3 NaLyssa Smith 2 2 0 1 0 0 0 1-4 0-1 0-0 0 Jackie Young 6 3 5 1 0 0 0 3-6 0-1 0-0 -6 Chelsea Gray 7 3 4 2 1 1 0 3-4 1-1 0-0 3 Jewell Loyd 6 0 2 2 0 1 0 2-5 0-2 2-2 1 Dana Evans 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-2 0-1 0-0 -1 Kiah Stokes 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 0-0 0-0 0-0 -5 Aaliyah Nye 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0-0 0-0 0-0 4 Megan Gustafson DNP - - - - - - - - - -

Las Vegas Aces vs. Atlanta Dream game summary

The Atlanta Dream had a 19-16 lead over the Las Vegas Aces at the end of the opening quarter. Atlanta led by as many as eight points in the second period. The Dream had a 42-40 lead at halftime.

Brionna Jones led Atlanta in the first half with 15 points on 7-for-9 shooting. Rhyne Howard added eight points. A'ja Wilson led Las Vegas with 16 points on 7-for-12 shooting in the first half. Chelsea Gray chipped in seven points and four assists.

This live copy will be updated as the game progresses.

