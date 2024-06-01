Las Vegas Aces vs Atlanta Dream Players Stats and Box Scores for May 31 | 2024 WNBA Season 

The Las Vegas Aces vs Atlanta Dream has been a hard-fought game between two competitive teams. The host team comes off a difficult game against the Washington Mystics, beating the capital squad by a 73-67 result to improve to 4-3 in the season.

The Aces have been playing at a high level in the last three games, beating rivals with ease, and boasting a 4-1 record ahead of their duel with the Dream. A'ja Wilson has played high-level basketball, even setting a new record for the most consecutive double-doubles, leading her team to a privileged position, as they try to win their third consecutive WNBA championship.

The first half of this duel started pretty slow, with the Aces winning the first quarter 11-10. Things got more interesting as the first half developed, but the Aces still got the win in the second quarter with a 23-18 scoreboard.

A'ja Wilson once again is taking over the game, scoring 12 points and grabbing five rebounds in 17 minutes of action. Jackie Young has added 10 units while Kelsey Plum contributed with seven points.

On the other hand, the Dream are counting on their star, Rhyne Howard, who's scored seven points in 17 minutes. Tina Charles and Allisha Grey have both scored five points to help their team's case, but so far, it hasn't been enough against the best team in the WNBA.

Las Vegas Aces vs Atlanta Dream game player stats and box scores

Las Vegas Aces game player stats and box scores

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3PT +/- Alysha Clark 0 5 0 0 0 1 0-1 0-1 5 Kiah Stokes 0 6 0 0 0 2 0-0 0-0 3 A'ja Wilson 12 5 1 1 3 1 6-14 0-1 9 Kelsey Plum 10 0 4 0 0 0 3-8 1-5 11 Jackie Young 10 5 2 0 1 3 3-10 1-1 5 Megan Gustafson 3 0 0 2 0 0 1-1 1-1 10 Sydney Colson 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0 0-0 -4 Kate Martin 2 3 2 0 0 0 0-2 0-0 16

Atlanta Dream game player stats and box scores

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3PT +/- Cheyenne Parker-Tyus 4 7 2 0 1 1 1-4 0-0 0 Tina Charles 5 3 1 0 0 2 2-6 1-1 0 Allisha Gray 8 3 1 0 0 0 2-10 2-3 -1 Rhyne Howard 7 0 2 2 1 0 3-8 0-2 -3 Haley Jones 6 5 1 0 0 0 2-3 0-0 2 Nia Coffey 0 2 1 1 0 1 0-3 0-1 -2 Naz Hillmon 0 3 1 0 0 1 0-1 0-0 -13 Aerial Powers 0 1 0 0 0 0 0-3 0-1 -13 Crystal Dangerfield 7 1 0 0 0 1 3-3 1-1 -6

Las Vegas Aces vs Atlanta Dream Game Summary

Las Vegas Aces vs Atlanta Dream started pretty close, but as the minutes went by, the Aces drifted away from the Dream. The host team is trying to keep up with tonight's opponents, but the Aces' firepower is proving to be a tough task for the Dream.

A'ja Wilson started the season in a big way and is dominating the competition night in and night out. Tonight hasn't been the exception with the two-time WNBA champion scoring 22 points through three quarters, making another statement.

Allisha Gray, Rhyne Howard and company are trying to keep up, keeping the game close against the defending champions. The Dream kept trying to build some momentum and fought back in the third quarter to level the score 53-53 heading into the fourth.