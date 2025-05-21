  • home icon
  Las Vegas Aces vs Connecticut Sun Game Player Stats and Box Score for May 20 | 2025 WNBA season

Las Vegas Aces vs Connecticut Sun Game Player Stats and Box Score for May 20 | 2025 WNBA season

By Michael Macasero
Modified May 21, 2025 01:24 GMT
Las Vegas Aces vs Connecticut Sun Game Player Stats and Box Score for May 20 | 2025 WNBA season. [photo: @lvaces/IG, @connnecticutsun/IG]
Las Vegas Aces vs Connecticut Sun Game Player Stats and Box Score for May 20 | 2025 WNBA season. [photo: @lvaces/IG, @connnecticutsun/IG]

The Las Vegas Aces throttled the Connecticut Sun 81-46 in the first three quarters on Tuesday before easing up towards the finish line. A'ja Wilson and Co. rebounded from a 92-78 season-opening loss to the New York Liberty on Saturday with an 87-62 beatdown of the Sun. The reigning MVP led the dominance with 22 points, 10 rebounds, four assists, three steals and two blocks.

Tina Charles desperately tried to keep the Sun within striking distance but had little help. Connecticut could not recover from 1-for-9 shooting from deep and 10 turnovers in the first half. The Sun ended the night making just 3 of 17 3-point attempts.

Las Vegas Aces vs Connecticut Sun player stats and box score

Las Vegas Aces player stats and box score

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Kiah Stokes0711000-20-10-0+28
A'ja Wilson221043226-160-310-12+25
Chelseea Gray12641033-70-36-7+26
Jewell Loyd20500007-146-90-0+29
Jackie Young16320035-92-24-5+32
Crystal Bradford2201001-20-10-0-3
Kierstan Bell3111101-31-30-0-1
Elizabeth Kitley0301100-30-00-0-4
Tiffany Mitchell4411020-10-04-4+1
Dana Evans5030002-70-11-2-2
Aaliyah Nye3000011-31-30-0-6
Megan GustafsonDNP---------
Connecticut Sun player stats and box score

PlayersPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Olivia Nelson-Ododa8320123-70-12-2-20
Tina Charles20500017-150-16-7-27
Lindsay Allen0110010-00-00-0-22
Marina Mabrey7120023-111-50-0-24
Jacy Sheldon0210040-70-20-0-16
Haley Peters4410002-30-00-0-4
Robyn Parks2300001-20-10-0-1
Raya Marshall0610100-30-10-0-3
Kariata Diaby3311011-10-01-2+4
Bria Harley7251022-81-42-2-6
Saniya Rivers11422133-71-24-4-6
Aneesah MorrowDNP- --------
Las Vegas Aces vs Connecticut Sun Game Summary

The Las Vegas Aces and the Connecticut Sun, teams that lost their season-opening games, clashed on Tuesday. A’ja Wilson's team looked to bounce back from a 92-78 loss to the New York Liberty on Saturday. They entered the showdown against the retooled Sun as the heavy favorites.

Las Vegas came out of the gate intent on dominating the paint, which it did. The Aces made 6 of 9 shots within three feet and shackled the home team to take a 24-13 lead after one quarter.

The second quarter followed the same storyline, but the Aces varied their attack. Instead of pummeling the Sun inside, they went out to do damage, hitting 5 of 10 3-pointers to push their advantage to 52-29 at halftime.

Connecticut's 1-for-9 shooting from deep and 10 turnovers were the biggest reasons it fell behind after two quarters.

The third quarter followed the same first-half script where the Aces had utter dominance. Connecticut had no answer to Las Vegas' assault, particularly from the Aces' starting five. The 81-46 advantage entering the fourth quarter allowed Becky Hammon to use her second stringers to finish the game.

Las Vegas wrapped up the game before the final frame started and cruised to an 87-62 win.

Michael Macasero

Michael Macasero

Michael Macasero brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his coverage of basketball at Sportskeeda with over 18 years of diverse work experience. This includes stints at Convergys, Interpace and RunRepeat.

Michael's background in English and Journalism has provided him with the analytical skills and precision necessary for creating content, and he is a lifelong fan of the Boston Celtics. His favorite players include legends like Larry Bird and Michael Jordan, modern stars like Tim Duncan, and Nikola Jokic, as well as emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.

Michael respects Gregg Popovich, despite his contentious demeanor in interviews, and recognizes Popovich's genius in adapting his coaching style to maximize the talent on his roster over the years. Michael eagerly anticipates seeing how Popovich will structure the offense around emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.

Understanding the story and details is crucial to Michael's reporting philosophy and he believes overlooking details, particularly when pressed for time, can lead to misunderstandings and inaccurate conclusions.

Aside from work, Michael's children are his hobbies, and he also likes to go running, swimming and weightlifting.

