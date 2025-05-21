Las Vegas Aces vs Connecticut Sun Game Player Stats and Box Score for May 20 | 2025 WNBA season

The Las Vegas Aces throttled the Connecticut Sun 81-46 in the first three quarters on Tuesday before easing up towards the finish line. A'ja Wilson and Co. rebounded from a 92-78 season-opening loss to the New York Liberty on Saturday with an 87-62 beatdown of the Sun. The reigning MVP led the dominance with 22 points, 10 rebounds, four assists, three steals and two blocks.

Tina Charles desperately tried to keep the Sun within striking distance but had little help. Connecticut could not recover from 1-for-9 shooting from deep and 10 turnovers in the first half. The Sun ended the night making just 3 of 17 3-point attempts.

Las Vegas Aces vs Connecticut Sun player stats and box score

Las Vegas Aces player stats and box score

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Kiah Stokes 0 7 1 1 0 0 0-2 0-1 0-0 +28 A'ja Wilson 22 10 4 3 2 2 6-16 0-3 10-12 +25 Chelseea Gray 12 6 4 1 0 3 3-7 0-3 6-7 +26 Jewell Loyd 20 5 0 0 0 0 7-14 6-9 0-0 +29 Jackie Young 16 3 2 0 0 3 5-9 2-2 4-5 +32 Crystal Bradford 2 2 0 1 0 0 1-2 0-1 0-0 -3 Kierstan Bell 3 1 1 1 1 0 1-3 1-3 0-0 -1 Elizabeth Kitley 0 3 0 1 1 0 0-3 0-0 0-0 -4 Tiffany Mitchell 4 4 1 1 0 2 0-1 0-0 4-4 +1 Dana Evans 5 0 3 0 0 0 2-7 0-1 1-2 -2 Aaliyah Nye 3 0 0 0 0 1 1-3 1-3 0-0 -6 Megan Gustafson DNP - - - - - - - - -

Connecticut Sun player stats and box score

Players PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Olivia Nelson-Ododa 8 3 2 0 1 2 3-7 0-1 2-2 -20 Tina Charles 20 5 0 0 0 1 7-15 0-1 6-7 -27 Lindsay Allen 0 1 1 0 0 1 0-0 0-0 0-0 -22 Marina Mabrey 7 1 2 0 0 2 3-11 1-5 0-0 -24 Jacy Sheldon 0 2 1 0 0 4 0-7 0-2 0-0 -16 Haley Peters 4 4 1 0 0 0 2-3 0-0 0-0 -4 Robyn Parks 2 3 0 0 0 0 1-2 0-1 0-0 -1 Raya Marshall 0 6 1 0 1 0 0-3 0-1 0-0 -3 Kariata Diaby 3 3 1 1 0 1 1-1 0-0 1-2 +4 Bria Harley 7 2 5 1 0 2 2-8 1-4 2-2 -6 Saniya Rivers 11 4 2 2 1 3 3-7 1-2 4-4 -6 Aneesah Morrow DNP - - - - - - - - -

Las Vegas Aces vs Connecticut Sun Game Summary

The Las Vegas Aces and the Connecticut Sun, teams that lost their season-opening games, clashed on Tuesday. A’ja Wilson's team looked to bounce back from a 92-78 loss to the New York Liberty on Saturday. They entered the showdown against the retooled Sun as the heavy favorites.

Las Vegas came out of the gate intent on dominating the paint, which it did. The Aces made 6 of 9 shots within three feet and shackled the home team to take a 24-13 lead after one quarter.

The second quarter followed the same storyline, but the Aces varied their attack. Instead of pummeling the Sun inside, they went out to do damage, hitting 5 of 10 3-pointers to push their advantage to 52-29 at halftime.

Connecticut's 1-for-9 shooting from deep and 10 turnovers were the biggest reasons it fell behind after two quarters.

The third quarter followed the same first-half script where the Aces had utter dominance. Connecticut had no answer to Las Vegas' assault, particularly from the Aces' starting five. The 81-46 advantage entering the fourth quarter allowed Becky Hammon to use her second stringers to finish the game.

Las Vegas wrapped up the game before the final frame started and cruised to an 87-62 win.

