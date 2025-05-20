Las Vegas Aces vs Connecticut Sun Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for May 20 | WNBA season

The Las Vegas Aces and the Connecticut Sun face each other on Tuesday in their second game of the 2025 WNBA season. The last time they faced off, Las Vegas completed their regular season sweep against Connecticut, going 3-0 against the Sun in 2024.
The Aces finished the 2024 season with a 27-13 record, securing the fourth seed in the postseason picture. Their run at the three-peat fell short in the second round, where they lost to the New York Liberty 3-1.
On the other hand, the Sun rode their defense to a 28-12 finish, just ahead of Las Vegas in the standings. They swept the Indiana Fever in the first round before pushing the Minnesota Lynx to the brink in the second round before losing 3-2.
Both teams had intriguing offseasons, albeit for different reasons. The Aces pulled off a deal that landed them Jewell Loyd from the Seattle Storm in the three-team deal that sent Kelsey Plum to the LA Sparks and the second overall pick to Seattle this winter. The Sun, however, lost their entire starting lineup and were forced to bring in new stars as they tried to recover from a big loss.
Las Vegas Aces vs Connecticut Sun: Injury Reports
Aces injury report for May 20
The Las Vegas Aces will be without Megan Gustafson and Cheyenne Parker-Tyus against the Sun on Tuesday.
Sun injury report for May 20
The Connecticut Sun will be without both Aneesah Morrow or Lelia Lacan in their first matchup against the Aces.
Las Vegas Aces vs New York Liberty: Starting lineups and depth charts
Aces starting lineup and depth chart for May 20
The Aces are expected to us a starting lineup of Jewell Loyd (PG), Chelsea Gray (SG), Jackie Young (SF), Kiah Stokes (PF) and A'ja Wilson (C).
Sun starting lineup and depth chart for May 20
The Sun's starting lineup will likely be similar to the season's opening game, featuring Lindsay Allen (PG), Jacy Sheldon (SG), Marina Mabrey (SF), Olivia Nelson-Ododa (PF) and Tina Charles (C).
How to watch Las Vegas Aces vs Connecticut Sun?
The matchup between the Aces and Sun is scheduled to tip off at 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut. The game will be broadcast on FuboTV and NBC Sports Boston. It can also be streamed on WNBA League Pass.