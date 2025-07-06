Las Vegas Aces vs Connecticut Sun Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for July 6 | 2025 WNBA Season

The Las Vegas Aces will continue their five-game road trip with a stop at Uncasville for a clash against the Connecticut Sun. Sunday’s game will mark the third meeting this season between the two, with A’ja Wilson & Co. leading the season series 2-0.

The teams first faced off on May 20 at the Mohegan Sun Arena in front of 8,000+ supporters. While Tina Charles recorded an impressive 20-point outing, she did not receive enough help from her Sun teammates to topple the Aces. Wilson and Jewell Loyd combined for 42 points, leading their side to an 87-62 win.

Nearly a month later, the Aces and Sun faced off again at the Michelob ULTRA Arena with the result looking a lot like the first. Charles once again led Connecticut with 18 points on 7-of-17 shooting, but it wasn’t enough. Wilson and Jackie Young each contributed with 20+ points, fueling an 85-59 blowout win for Las Vegas on their home floor.

But despite their dominance against the Sun, Becky Hammon’s Aces have had trouble finding their rhythm this season. The Aces are struggling in eighth place with an 8-9 record and have dropped games to several sub-.500 teams, including the LA Sparks, Washington Mystics and Indiana Fever.

Meanwhile, the Sun are enduring a tough campaign with a 2-15 record, putting them on pace for the worst season in franchise history.

Las Vegas Aces vs Connecticut Sun: Injury Reports for July 6

Las Vegas Aces injury report

Two players feature on the Aces’ latest injury report. Megan Gustafson, suffering a leg injury, is listed as “doubtful.” Whereas, Cheyenne Parker-Tyus is officially ruled out of the contest.

Connecticut Sun injury report

The Connecticut Sun are at risk of playing their upcoming clash without several key players. Tina Charles is listed as “questionable” due to a shoulder injury. Marina Mabrey, the team’s leading scorer, is officially ruled out due to a left knee injury. Jaelyn Brown will join Mabrey on the bench, who is dealing with a non-contact illness.

Las Vegas Aces vs Connecticut Sun: Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for July 6

Las Vegas Aces starting lineup and depth chart

The Aces are expected to start with Jackie Young, Jewell Loyd, Chelsea Gray, Kiah Stokes and A’ja Wilson.

Starters 2nd Unit 3rd Unit Jackie Young Dana Evans Jewell Loyd Aaliyah Nye Chelsea Grey Tiffany Mitchell Kiah Stokes Kiersten Bell Joyney Holmes A'ja Wilson Elizabeth Kitley

Connecticut Sun starting lineup and depth chart

The Suns’ projected starting lineup includes Bria Hartley, Jacy Sheldon, Saniya Rivers, Aneesah Morrow and Olivia Nelson-Ododa.

Starters 2nd Unit Bria Hartley Lindsay Allen Jacy Sheldon Saniya Rivers Haley Peters Aneesah Morrow Rayah Marshall Olivia Nelson-Ododa Kariata Diaby

