  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • Las Vegas Aces vs Dallas Wings game player stats and box score for July 16 | 2025 WNBA season

Las Vegas Aces vs Dallas Wings game player stats and box score for July 16 | 2025 WNBA season

By Simoun Victor Redoblado
Modified Jul 17, 2025 00:32 GMT
Dallas Wings v Las Vegas Aces - Source: Getty
Dallas Wings v Las Vegas Aces - Source: Getty

The Las Vegas Aces vs Dallas Wings matchup is one of five WNBA games scheduled on Wednesday. This is a rematch of their June 13 showdown, in which the Aces prevailed 88-84.

Ad

Heading into this matchup, which takes place inside College Park Center, the Aces are coming off a 104-102 win over the Golden State Valkyries. On the other hand, the Wings are looking to arrest a three-game losing skid dealt by the Phoenix Mercury, the Chicago Sky, and the Indiana Fever.

While the Wings (6-16) are languishing in the bottom of the standings, the Aces (10-11) are fighting to stay in the playoff picture.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Las Vegas Aces vs Dallas Wings player stats and box score

Aces

PlayersPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOPFMINFG3PTFT+/-
A'ja Wilson83100107:113-40-02-20
Jackie Young01100107:110-00-00-00
NaLyssa Smith21000006:201-30-00-0-4
Chelsea Gray21101106:201-20-10-0-4
Jewell Loyd20000004:301-20-10-0-4
Dana Evans0 0200002:410-00-00-0+4
Megan Gustafson0 1 100000:510-00-00-0+4
Aaliyah Nye2 0 000000:511-10-00-0+4
Ad

Wings

PlayersPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOPFMINFG3PTFT+/-
Luisa Geiselsoder41000007:112-30-10-00
Arike Ogunbowale30200107:111-41-20-00
Li Yueru32000023:501-11-10-0+6
Paige Bueckers41220007:112-50-10-00
JJ Quinerly2 1 010004:301-20-10-0+4
Myisha Hines-Allen0 0 100003:210-00-00-0-6
Aziaha James0 0 100002:410-00-00-0-4
About the author
Simoun Victor Redoblado

Simoun Victor Redoblado

Twitter icon

Simoun Victor Redoblado is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over 12 years of experience writing for publications such as Collider, ALL-STAR Magazine, and Sir Charles in Charge.

Simoun has a bachelor's degree in Secondary Education, Major in English and Minor in journalism. Thanks to the journalism courses that he took, Simoun understood the fundamentals of journalistic storytelling in the context of sports writing.

Passionate for the UP Fighting Maroons, Simoun is a fan of the NBA, PBA, UAAP, and FIBA.
His childhood team was the Chicago Bulls and Simoun was a longtime supporter of the Houston Rockets because his friends would say he looked like Yao Ming.

Simoun loves the systematic, tactical movement of the ball and the players, the stories behind each individual competing on the hardcourt and most of all, how basketball is a sport for life and all its struggles and lessons.

A father of two, Simoun spends his free time with his kids.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Simoun Victor Redoblado
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications