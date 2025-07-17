Las Vegas Aces vs Dallas Wings game player stats and box score for July 16 | 2025 WNBA season

The Las Vegas Aces vs Dallas Wings matchup is one of five WNBA games scheduled on Wednesday. This is a rematch of their June 13 showdown, in which the Aces prevailed 88-84.

Heading into this matchup, which takes place inside College Park Center, the Aces are coming off a 104-102 win over the Golden State Valkyries. On the other hand, the Wings are looking to arrest a three-game losing skid dealt by the Phoenix Mercury, the Chicago Sky, and the Indiana Fever.

While the Wings (6-16) are languishing in the bottom of the standings, the Aces (10-11) are fighting to stay in the playoff picture.

Las Vegas Aces vs Dallas Wings player stats and box score

Aces

Players PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF MIN FG 3PT FT +/- A'ja Wilson 8 3 1 0 0 1 0 7:11 3-4 0-0 2-2 0 Jackie Young 0 1 1 0 0 1 0 7:11 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 NaLyssa Smith 2 1 0 0 0 0 0 6:20 1-3 0-0 0-0 -4 Chelsea Gray 2 1 1 0 1 1 0 6:20 1-2 0-1 0-0 -4 Jewell Loyd 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 4:30 1-2 0-1 0-0 -4 Dana Evans 0 0 2 0 0 0 0 2:41 0-0 0-0 0-0 +4 Megan Gustafson 0 1 1 0 0 0 0 0:51 0-0 0-0 0-0 +4 Aaliyah Nye 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0:51 1-1 0-0 0-0 +4

Wings

Players PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF MIN FG 3PT FT +/- Luisa Geiselsoder 4 1 0 0 0 0 0 7:11 2-3 0-1 0-0 0 Arike Ogunbowale 3 0 2 0 0 1 0 7:11 1-4 1-2 0-0 0 Li Yueru 3 2 0 0 0 0 2 3:50 1-1 1-1 0-0 +6 Paige Bueckers 4 1 2 2 0 0 0 7:11 2-5 0-1 0-0 0 JJ Quinerly 2 1 0 1 0 0 0 4:30 1-2 0-1 0-0 +4 Myisha Hines-Allen 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 3:21 0-0 0-0 0-0 -6 Aziaha James 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 2:41 0-0 0-0 0-0 -4

