Las Vegas Aces vs Dallas Wings Player Stats and Box Scores for June 5 | 2024 WNBA Season

After a long WNBA break, the Las Vegas Aces resumed their quest to defend their championship with a game against the Dallas Wings. The two-time defending champs' last game was a 78-74 defeat to the Atlanta Dream five nights ago. A'ja Wilson and Co. bounced back with a 95-81 victory over the team they beat in the semifinals of the 2023 playoffs.

Injuries continue to hamper the Wings, who were quite competitve. They didn't have Satou Sabally, Natasha Howard and Jaelyn Brown for Wednesday's encounter with the Aces. Arike Ogunbowale had another impressive showing but the crippled team didn't have enough to fend off the Aces.

Las Vegas Aces vs Dallas Wings player stats and box scores

Las Vegas Aces player stats and box scores

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- A. Clark 9 1 1 1 1 2 3-6 3-5 0-0 +7 K. Stokes 0 5 2 0 3 3 0-1 0-1 0-0 +27 A. Wilson 36 12 2 6 1 3 15-22 1-1 5-6 +14 K. Plum 20 3 3 0 0 2 6-14 2-6 6-6 +17 J. Young 19 6 7 0 0 1 6-14 2-8 5-6 +8 E. Cannon 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0 0-0 0-0 -2 M. Gustafson 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-3 0-2 0-0 -4 S. Colson 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0 0-0 0-0 -2 T. Hayes 11 6 4 1 0 1 4-7 1-3 2-2 +4 K. Martin 0 0 1 2 0 0 0-3 0-2 0-0 +1

Dallas Wings player stats and box scores

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- M. Billings 12 6 0 0 1 2 6-13 0-1 0-0 -11 M. Siegrist 14 5 2 0 1 2 5-12 1-4 3-4 -19 T. McCowan 14 15 3 0 2 1 4-7 1-1 5-6 -15 A. Ogunbowale 31 4 7 4 0 6 9-23 3-9 10-10 -7 S. Uzun 4 2 4 1 0 1 1-8 0-5 2-2 -10 K. Brown 2 4 0 0 0 1 1-2 0-0 0-0 0 S. Soares 4 4 1 0 0 0 2-4 0-2 0-0 -2 L. Lopez-Senechal 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0 0-0 0-0 +1 J. Sheldon 0 0 1 0 0 0 0-5 0-3 0-0 -7

Las Vegas Aces vs Dallas Wings Game Summary

The Las Vegas Aces came out of the gate smoking hot versus the Dallas Wings. They promptly raced to a 29-16 advantage behind A'ja Wilson and Kelsey Plum. Dallas looked unprepared against the Aces' energy and pace to start the game.

The Wings got some payback in the second period. Arike Ogunbowale and Teaira McCowan led the hosts' big-time response. Dallas showed better execution on both ends of the floor to cut the lead to 47-42 leading into the halftime break.

The Las Vegas Aces regained their intensity and energy on both ends of the court to keep the Dallas Wings at bay. Ogunbowale and teammates tried to take the lead early but the Aces snuffed out that attempt.

Despite a towering frontline led by Teaira McCowan, the Wings still had little answer to A'ja Wilson. A 7-0 run to end the third frame made it 75-61 for the defending champs.

The Aces refused to give life to the Wings by quickly adding more to their advantage at the start of the fourth period. Jackie Young's 8-foot pull-up jumper put Las Vegas farther in front 80-61. The Wings made a little run but the lead was already too big to overcome.

Arike Ogunbowale, Monique Billings and Stephanie Soares desperately tried to turn things around for the hosts. There was little they could do to stop Wilson, Kelsey Plum and Jackie Young. The beatdown ended as the Las Vegas Aces cruised to a 95-81 win against the Dallas Wings.

A'ja Wilson, Kelsey Plum and Arike Ogunbowale 3-pointers tonight

A'ja Wilson's blistering night included a single 3-point attempt that hit nothing but net. Kelsey Plum was more aggressive, launching six shots and draining two of them.

Arike Ogunbowale ended Wednesday night with a 3-for-9 line from the same distance.

