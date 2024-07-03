Las Vegas Aces vs Indiana Fever game feat. A'ja Wilson and Caitlin Clark attended by 20,366 fans, breaks 25-year-old attendance record

On Tuesday night, Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever traveled to Las Vegas to take on A'ja Wilson and the Aces. With some of the WNBA's biggest draws in action, a record was broken that stood for over two decades.

Over the past few years, the WNBA and women's basketball as a whole have seen a massive spike in popularity. This was on display last night as a massive crowd poured into the T-Mobile Arena to watch this matchup. The anticipated crowd got so high that the Aces had to relocate the game to a bigger venue.

During the game, it was revealed that over 20,000 people showed up to watch Caitlin Clark take on the reigning champs. This is the largest WNBA crowd for a single game since 1999.

Videos were taken of the venue that night, and the place looked almost filled to capacity.

Along with the WNBA's newest rookie phenom in action, Vegas is among the league's top teams. After winning the championship each of the last two seasons, many are waiting to see if they can complete a three-peat.

Massive crowds showing up for a matchup like this are a testament to the WNBA's rapid growth in popularity.

How did Caitlin Clark perform against the Las Vegas Aces in front of record-setting crowd?

Playing in front of record-breaking crowds is nothing new to Caitlin Clark, as she did it on numerous occasions during her historic run at Iowa. That said, Tuesday ended up being a night to forget for her and the Fever.

In front of over 20,000 fans, the Las Vegas Aces picked up a win in dominant fashion. When the final buzzer sounded, they walked out with an 88-68 victory.

As for Caitlin Clark, she finished with a double-double against the defending champions. In 37 minutes of action, the 2024 No. 1 pick recorded a stat line of 13 points, six rebounds and 11 assists. It was a rough shooting night for Clark, going 4-for-12 from the field.

Kelsey Mitchell ended up leading the charge for Indiana, finishing with a team-high 23 points. Aliyah Boston also finished with a double-double, scoring 18 points and grabbing 11 rebounds.

Over on the Aces' side, they were led by an impressive showing from Kelsey Plum. She ended the night with a game-high 34 points to go along with six rebounds and five assists. A'ja Wilson continued her MVP-level season, going off for 28 points and nine rebounds in the win over Indiana.

Following this loss, Clark and the Fever will be back in action on Saturday to take on the New York Liberty.

