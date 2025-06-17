Las Vegas Aces vs Minnesota Lynx Prediction and Betting Tips - June 17 | 2025 WNBA Commissioner's Cup 

The Las Vegas Aces take on the Minnesota Lynx at Target Center in one of six WNBA Commissioner's Cup games slated for Tuesday. This will be the sixth game of the In-Season Tournament for both sides. The Lynx and Aces have had completely different runs in the Commissioner’s Cup this season.

On one hand, Minnesota has won four out of its five games. Meanwhile, Las Vegas has struggled, dropping three out of five. As for the regular season, the Lynx are dominating the standings and are on top of the leaderboard (10-1). On the other hand, the Aces are hanging on to the eighth spot (5-5).

Las Vegas Aces vs. Minnesota Lynx Preview, Prediction, Starting Lineups and Betting Tips

The Aces-Lynx game is scheduled to tip off at 8:00 p.m. EDT on Tuesday. Fans can catch the live broadcast of the game via FanDuel Sports Network – North. Alternatively, the game can be streamed with FuboTV and WNBA League Pass.

Moneyline: Aces (+570) vs Lynx (-909)

Odds: Aces (+12.5) vs. Lynx (-12.5)

Total (O/U): Aces (o161.5 -110) vs. Lynx (u161.5 -110)

Editor's note: The odds could change closer to tipoff, as the odds listed were based on available information at the time of writing.

Las Vegas Aces vs. Minnesota Lynx Preview

Tuesday’s game will be the first Aces-Lynx matchup of the 2025 WNBA season. Both sides are having completely different seasons, despite not being too far apart in terms of the quality of their rosters.

The Minnesota Lynx have been the best team in the league and are off to a near-perfect start with 10 wins in their first 11 games. Napheesa Collier has been key in their solid run and is averaging 26.1 points, 8.8 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game while shooting 53.3% (44.4% from 3-point range).

Meanwhile, the Las Vegas Aces have struggled despite A’ja Wilson’s solid play. She is averaging 20.9 ppg, 9.6 rpg and 4.0 apg. Her offensive prowess has declined in comparison to 2024, when she averaged 26.9 ppg. The team is on a poor run, having lost three of its last four games.

Las Vegas Aces vs. Minnesota Lynx Predicted Starting Lineup

Lynx

PG: Kayla McBride | SG: Courtney Williams | SF: Napheesa Collier | PF: Alanna Smith | C: Bridget Carleton

Aces

PG: Chelsea Gray | SG: Tiffany Mitchell | SF: Jackie Young | PF: Jewell Loyd | C: Kiah Stokes

Las Vegas Aces vs. Minnesota Lynx Betting Tips

Collier’s points total for this matchup is set to 23.5. This is a touch below her season average of 26.1 ppg. With the kind of form she’s been in, Collier shouldn’t struggle to reach the mark. Bet on the over.

Jackie Young’s points total against the Lynx sits at 20.5. This is higher than her season average of 19.0 ppg. However, Young will likely carry a heavier load on offense since Wilson is out for Tuesday’s game. Bet on the over.

Las Vegas Aces vs. Minnesota Lynx Prediction

The Minnesota Lynx are favored to win at home against the Las Vegas Aces on Tuesday. While the Aces have much quality on their roster, they’ll struggle to keep up with the Lynx in the absence of A’ja Wilson, who is out due to the concussion protocol. This is likely to be a high-scoring game with the points total going over 161.5.

Prediction: Expect the Lynx to win.

