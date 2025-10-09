Las Vegas Aces vs Phoenix Mercury Match Player Stats and Box Score (Oct. 8) | Game 3, 2025 WNBA Finals

The Las Vegas Aces and the Phoenix Mercury battled in Game 3 of the 2025 WNBA Finals on Wednesday at the newly-renamed Mortgage Matchup Center in Phoenix. Las Vegas leads the best-of-seven series 2-0.

The Aces had an 89-86 win in Game 1 and a 91-78 victory in Game 2. Game 4 of the finals will be on Friday. Should the Mercury win on Wednesday, Game 5 will be scheduled on Sunday at Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas.

If necessary, Game 6 will be on Oct. 15 in Phoenix, while a do-or-die Game 7 will be on Oct. 17 in Las Vegas.

Las Vegas Aces vs. Phoenix Mercury player stats and box score

Phoenix Mercury player stats and box score

Player PTS REB AST PF STL TO BLK FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Satou Saball y 15 4 1 2 0 2 1 6-9 1-2 2-2 -12 Alyssa Thomas 11 6 5 2 1 2 0 4-8 0-0 3-4 -11 Natasha Mack 0 2 1 1 0 0 0 0-1 0-0 0-0 -9 Kahleah Copper 4 1 0 0 0 1 0 2-5 0-1 0-0 -9 Monique Akoa Makani 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 1-5 1-2 0-0 -9 DeWanna Bonner 10 6 0 2 0 1 1 3-4 1-2 3-4 -5 Sami Whitcomb 0 0 2 0 1 1 0 0-3 0-3 0-0 -7 Kathryn Westbeld 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0-0 0-0 0-0 2 Kalani Brown DNP - - - - - - - - - - Lexi Held DNP - - - - - - - - - - Kitija Laksa DNP - - - - - - - - - - Kiana Williams DNP - - - - - - - - - -

Las Vegas Aces player stats and box score

Player PTS REB AST PF STL TO BLK FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Kierstan Bel l 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0-1 0-1 0-0 -4 A'ja Wilson 17 7 3 0 0 1 2 5-9 1-2 6-6 9 NaLyssa Smith 2 5 1 2 0 0 1 1-4 0-0 0-0 16 Jackie Young 11 1 8 0 1 0 0 4-7 1-2 2-2 8 Chelsea Gray 7 2 3 2 2 0 1 3-6 1-3 0-0 17 Jewell Loyd 12 3 1 1 1 0 0 4-6 4-6 0-0 18 Dana Evans 6 1 1 3 0 0 0 2-5 2-2 0-0 -3 Megan Gustafson 0 1 0 0 0 2 0 0-1 0-0 0-0 -1 Aaliyah Nye DNP - - - - - - - - - - Cheyenne Parker-Tyus DNP - - - - - - - - - - Kiah Stokes DNP - - - - - - - - - -

Las Vegas Aces vs. Phoenix Mercury game summary

In the first quarter, the Las Vegas Aces went on a 17-0 run. They had a 21-8 lead over the Phoenix Mercury six minutes into the game. The Mercury responded with a 13-0 run of their own to tie the game. At the end of the opening quarter, the Aces led 26-23.

Jewell Loyd scored 12 points on 4-for-5 3-point shooting off the bench to lead Las Vegas in the first quarter, while A'ja Wilson added 10 points and five rebounds. Satou Sabally led Phoenix with 13 points on 5-for-7 shooting.

Las Vegas outscored Phoenix 29-20 in the second quarter to take a 55-43 lead into the halftime break. The Aces led by as much as 13 in the second period. Wilson had 17 points and seven rebounds in the opening half, while Jackie Young added 11 points and eight assists.

Sabally led the Mercury in the first half with 15 points. Alyssa Thomas added 11 points, while DeWanna Bonner scored 10 points off the bench.

This live copy will be edited as the game progresses.

