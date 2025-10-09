Las Vegas Aces vs Phoenix Mercury Match Player Stats and Box Score (Oct. 8) | Game 3, 2025 WNBA Finals

  • home icon
By Kim Daniel Rubinos
Modified Oct 09, 2025 01:08 GMT
2025 WNBA Finals - Game Three - Las Vegas Aces v Phoenix Mercury - Source: Getty
2025 WNBA Finals - Game Three - Las Vegas Aces v Phoenix Mercury - Source: Getty

The Las Vegas Aces and the Phoenix Mercury battled in Game 3 of the 2025 WNBA Finals on Wednesday at the newly-renamed Mortgage Matchup Center in Phoenix. Las Vegas leads the best-of-seven series 2-0.

The Aces had an 89-86 win in Game 1 and a 91-78 victory in Game 2. Game 4 of the finals will be on Friday. Should the Mercury win on Wednesday, Game 5 will be scheduled on Sunday at Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas.

If necessary, Game 6 will be on Oct. 15 in Phoenix, while a do-or-die Game 7 will be on Oct. 17 in Las Vegas.

Las Vegas Aces vs. Phoenix Mercury player stats and box score

Phoenix Mercury player stats and box score

PlayerPTSREBASTPFSTLTOBLKFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Satou Sabally154120216-91-22-2-12
Alyssa Thomas116521204-80-03-4-11
Natasha Mack02110000-10-00-0-9
Kahleah Copper41000102-50-10-0-9
Monique Akoa Makani30000001-51-20-0-9
DeWanna Bonner106020113-41-23-4-5
Sami Whitcomb00201100-30-30-0-7
Kathryn Westbeld00001000-00-00-02
Kalani BrownDNP----------
Lexi HeldDNP----------
Kitija LaksaDNP----------
Kiana WilliamsDNP----------
Las Vegas Aces player stats and box score

PlayerPTSREBASTPFSTLTOBLKFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Kierstan Bell00000010-10-10-0-4
A'ja Wilson177300125-91-26-69
NaLyssa Smith25120011-40-00-016
Jackie Young111801004-71-22-28
Chelsea Gray72322013-61-30-017
Jewell Loyd123111004-64-60-018
Dana Evans61130002-52-20-0-3
Megan Gustafson01000200-10-00-0-1
Aaliyah NyeDNP----------
Cheyenne Parker-TyusDNP----------
Kiah StokesDNP----------
Las Vegas Aces vs. Phoenix Mercury game summary

In the first quarter, the Las Vegas Aces went on a 17-0 run. They had a 21-8 lead over the Phoenix Mercury six minutes into the game. The Mercury responded with a 13-0 run of their own to tie the game. At the end of the opening quarter, the Aces led 26-23.

Jewell Loyd scored 12 points on 4-for-5 3-point shooting off the bench to lead Las Vegas in the first quarter, while A'ja Wilson added 10 points and five rebounds. Satou Sabally led Phoenix with 13 points on 5-for-7 shooting.

Las Vegas outscored Phoenix 29-20 in the second quarter to take a 55-43 lead into the halftime break. The Aces led by as much as 13 in the second period. Wilson had 17 points and seven rebounds in the opening half, while Jackie Young added 11 points and eight assists.

Sabally led the Mercury in the first half with 15 points. Alyssa Thomas added 11 points, while DeWanna Bonner scored 10 points off the bench.

This live copy will be edited as the game progresses.

About the author
Kim Daniel Rubinos

Kim is an editor for US Sports and an NBA and WNBA analyst at Sportskeeda with a decade of multi-industry experience. He has a master's degree in business administration and a bachelor's degree in finance.

Writing has been Kim's passion, and during college, he was editor-in-chief. He has also accumulated a diverse entrepreneurial background. He possesses a knack for research.

Kim has been a Boston Celtics fan since 2007, through their many ups and downs. He was delighted when the Cs raised their 18th banner in 2024.

Beyond basketball, he also enjoys following the NFL, MLB and F1. When not immersed in the world of sports and when he is not editing or writing, Kim is likely searching for the perfect cup of joe.

