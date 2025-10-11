Las Vegas Aces vs Phoenix Mercury Player Stats and Box Score (Oct. 10) | Game 4, 2025 WNBA Finals

The Las Vegas Aces looked to sweep the Phoenix Mercury in Game 4 of the 2025 WNBA Finals on Friday. A'ja Wilson's game-winning jumper two nights ago gave the Aces a 90-88 win to move within a victory of the title. The Aces could crown themselves champions for the third time in four years with a win.

The first six minutes of the opening quarter were a tight battle before Las Vegas began to take control. A'ja Wilson was yet again the dominant force on both ends. The Aces got a boost from NaLyssa Smith while Chelsea Gray provided a steady presence in the backcourt. Wilson's 12 points, three rebounds and two assists helped the Aces to a 30-21 lead after 10 minutes.

A 12-4 run by the Las Vegas in the opening four minutes of the second quarter broke the game open. Dana Evans and Jewell Loyd gave the visiting team a spark off the bench while Wilson briefly took a breather.

The Mercury tried to fight back behind Alyssa Thomas and Kahleah Copper, but the Aces' defense resisted. Phoenix trailed the visitors 54-38 at halftime.

Las Vegas Aces vs Phoenix Mercury Player Stats and Box Score

Las Vegas Aces player stats and box score

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- NaLyssa Smith 5 2 0 Kierstan Bell 3 0 0 A'ja Wilson 14 4 2 Chelsea Gray 10 2 3 Jackie Young 5 5 6 Megan Gustafson 0 1 0 Jewell Loyd 9 4 1 Dana Evans 8 1 1 Cheyenne Parker-Tyus - - - - - - - - - - Kiah Stokes - - - - - - - - - - Aaliyah Nye - - - - - - - - - -

Phoenix Mercury player stats and box score

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- DeWanna Bonner 5 6 0 Alyssa Thomas 11 5 5 Natasha Mack 0 0 0 Kahleah Copper 9 4 0 Monique Akoa Makani 4 2 1 Kathryn Westbeld 0 1 0 Kalani Brown 3 0 0 Sami Whitcomb 3 0 1 Lexi Held 3 1 0 Satou Sabally - - - - - - - - -- - Kitija Laksa - - - - - - - - - - Kiana Williams - - - - - - - - - -

Editor's Note: Updates will follow.

