  Las Vegas Aces vs Phoenix Mercury Player Stats and Box Score (Oct. 10) | Game 4, 2025 WNBA Finals

Las Vegas Aces vs Phoenix Mercury Player Stats and Box Score (Oct. 10) | Game 4, 2025 WNBA Finals

By Michael Macasero
Modified Oct 11, 2025 01:02 GMT
Syndication: Arizona Republic - Source: Imagn
Las Vegas Aces vs Phoenix Mercury Player Stats and Box Score (Oct. 10) | Game 4, 2025 WNBA Finals. [photo: Imagn]

The Las Vegas Aces looked to sweep the Phoenix Mercury in Game 4 of the 2025 WNBA Finals on Friday. A'ja Wilson's game-winning jumper two nights ago gave the Aces a 90-88 win to move within a victory of the title. The Aces could crown themselves champions for the third time in four years with a win.

The first six minutes of the opening quarter were a tight battle before Las Vegas began to take control. A'ja Wilson was yet again the dominant force on both ends. The Aces got a boost from NaLyssa Smith while Chelsea Gray provided a steady presence in the backcourt. Wilson's 12 points, three rebounds and two assists helped the Aces to a 30-21 lead after 10 minutes.

A 12-4 run by the Las Vegas in the opening four minutes of the second quarter broke the game open. Dana Evans and Jewell Loyd gave the visiting team a spark off the bench while Wilson briefly took a breather.

The Mercury tried to fight back behind Alyssa Thomas and Kahleah Copper, but the Aces' defense resisted. Phoenix trailed the visitors 54-38 at halftime.

Las Vegas Aces vs Phoenix Mercury Player Stats and Box Score

Las Vegas Aces player stats and box score

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
NaLyssa Smith520
Kierstan Bell300
A'ja Wilson1442
Chelsea Gray1023
Jackie Young556
Megan Gustafson010
Jewell Loyd941
Dana Evans811
Cheyenne Parker-Tyus- - --------
Kiah Stokes- - --------
Aaliyah Nye- - --------
Phoenix Mercury player stats and box score

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
DeWanna Bonner560
Alyssa Thomas1155
Natasha Mack000
Kahleah Copper940
Monique Akoa Makani421
Kathryn Westbeld010
Kalani Brown300
Sami Whitcomb301
Lexi Held310
Satou Sabally- - ---------
Kitija Laksa- - --------
Kiana Williams- - --------
Editor's Note: Updates will follow.

Edited by Michael Macasero
