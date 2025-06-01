Las Vegas Aces vs Seattle Storm Game Player Stats and Box Score for Jun. 1 | 2025 WNBA Commissioner's Cup

The Las Vegas Aces vs Seattle Storm rematch is underway at the Climate Pledge Arena. Both of these teams are seeking to move up to the top of the standings, but for one ball club, this game is also an opportunity to get some payback.

Back on May 25, the Storm dealt the Aces their second loss of the season. Nneka Ogwumike poured in 23 points as Seattle blew out Las Vegas, 102-82. The Aces (3-2) are out to avenge this defeat and secure their fourth regular season win at the expense of the Storm (3-3).

Las Vegas Aces vs Seattle Storm Player Stats and Box Score

Aces

Players PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF MIN FG 3PT FT +/- A'ja Wilson 10 4 2 2 2 1 1 16:48 5-11 0-1 0-0 +3 Jackie Young 10 3 1 2 0 1 0 15:32 3-6 1-3 3-4 +5 Kiah Stokes 2 2 0 0 0 0 0 7:59 1-2 0-1 0-0 +10 Chelsea Gray 5 1 3 0 0 5 0 16:32 1-1 1-1 2-2 +10 Jewell Loyd 6 5 4 2 0 2 1 14:37 2-3 2-2 0-0 +7 Tiffany Mitchell 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 7:57 0-2 0-1 0-0 +5 Dana Evans 9 0 0 0 0 0 1 11:34 3-5 2-4 1-1 +10 Aaliyah Nye 2 0 0 0 0 0 1 5:23 1-3 0-2 0-0 +5 Elizabeth Kitley 0 0 0 0 0 1 3 3:38 0-0 0-0 0-0 +5

Storm

Players PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF MIN FG 3PT FT +/- Alyssa Clark 3 1 1 2 0 1 0 17:54 1-1 1-1 0-0 -11 Nneka Ogwumike 4 4 1 0 1 0 0 16:41 2-8 0-2 0-0 -2 Ezi Magbegor 4 7 2 0 1 0 1 15:39 2-4 0-0 0-0 -7 Skylar Diggins 4 3 0 1 0 3 3 15:27 2-7 0-1 0-0 +1 Gabby Williams 15 1 1 1 0 2 0 17:49 7-10 4-5 0-0 -2 Erica Wheeler 0 0 1 0 0 3 1 5:56 0-1 0-0 0-0 -10 Li Yueru 2 0 1 0 0 1 2 3:55 0-1 0-0 2-2 -10 Zia Cooke 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3:44 0-0 0-0 0-0 -7 Dominique Malonga 0 0 0 0 0 1 2 2:46 0-0 0-0 0-0 -1

