Las Vegas Aces vs Seattle Storm Game Player Stats and Box Score for Jun. 1 | 2025 WNBA Commissioner's Cup

By Simoun Victor Redoblado
Modified Jun 01, 2025 23:08 GMT
The Las Vegas Aces vs Seattle Storm rematch is underway at the Climate Pledge Arena. Both of these teams are seeking to move up to the top of the standings, but for one ball club, this game is also an opportunity to get some payback.

Back on May 25, the Storm dealt the Aces their second loss of the season. Nneka Ogwumike poured in 23 points as Seattle blew out Las Vegas, 102-82. The Aces (3-2) are out to avenge this defeat and secure their fourth regular season win at the expense of the Storm (3-3).

Las Vegas Aces vs Seattle Storm Player Stats and Box Score

Aces

PlayersPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOPFMINFG3PTFT+/-
A'ja Wilson1042221116:485-110-10-0+3
Jackie Young1031201015:323-61-33-4+5
Kiah Stokes22000007:591-20-10-0+10
Chelsea Gray513005016:321-11-12-2+10
Jewell Loyd654202114:372-32-20-0+7
Tiffany Mitchell00000007:570-20-10-0+5
Dana Evans9 0 0000111:343-52-41-1+10
Aaliyah Nye2 0 000015:231-30-20-0+5
Elizabeth Kitley0 0 000133:380-00-00-0+5
Storm

PlayersPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOPFMINFG3PTFT+/-
Alyssa Clark311201017:541-11-10-0-11
Nneka Ogwumike441010016:412-80-20-0-2
Ezi Magbegor472010115:392-40-00-0-7
Skylar Diggins430103315:272-70-10-0+1
Gabby Williams1511102017:497-104-50-0-2
Erica Wheeler00100315:560-10-00-0-10
Li Yueru2 0 100123:550-10-02-2-10
Zia Cooke0 0 000003:440-00-00-0-7
Dominique Malonga0 0 000122:460-00-00-0-1
Edited by Simoun Victor Redoblado
