Las Vegas Aces vs Seattle Storm Player Stats and Box Score for Sep. 16 | Game 2, 2025 WNBA Playoffs

The Las Vegas Aces and Seattle Storm squared off in Game 2 of their first-round playoff series at Climate Pledge Arena on Tuesday. The Aces entered the matchup on a 17-game winning streak, including a lopsided victory in Game 1 at home. With their season on the line, the pressure was firmly on the Storm to respond.In terms of starting lineups, the Aces opened with A’ja Wilson, Jackie Young, NaLyssa Smith, Chelsea Gray and Kierstan Bell. Meanwhile, Seattle countered with Gabby Williams, Nneka Ogwumike, Ezi Magbegor, Brittney Sykes and Skylar Diggins.Unlike Game 1, the Storm came out with positive energy and quickly jumped to a 13-9 lead. The Aces responded with four straight points to tie the game at 13-13.Riding that momentum, Las Vegas soon stretched its lead before the Storm answered back. Nneka Ogwumike shouldered the offensive load for Seattle, scoring 11 points in the first period, but A’ja Wilson’s eight-point quarter helped the Aces take a 22-21 lead into the second.Note: Box score will be added at halftime.