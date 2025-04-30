Lauren Holiday sends strong signal after Paige Bueckers' $62,350,000 pay disparity with Cooper Flagg draws eyeball 

The pay disparity between the NBA and WNBA has continued to be a hot topic among basketball fans, and it has resurfaced again with Paige Bueckers and Cooper Flagg as the latest examples.

However, as fan interest in the WNBA has increased and changes to the league's collective bargaining agreement are on the horizon, professional soccer player and wife of Boston Celtics guard Jrue Holiday, Lauren Holiday, shared Boardroom's post on her Instagram story and sent a message about the topic.

"Change is coming," Lauren wrote on Tuesday.

Lauren Holiday comments on the pay difference between Paige Bueckers and Cooper Flagg (image credit: instagram/laurenholiday)

With Flagg projected as the No. 1 pick in the NBA draft, he is expected to sign a four-year $62.7 million deal. In comparison, Bueckers' rookie contract for being the No. 1 selection is for four years and $348,000.

Flagg will make $191,000 per game while Bueckers will make $87,000 per season.

The Boardroom's caption further broke down the difference in marketability, as Bueckers has significantly more influence. She has 2.4 million followers on Instagram, 25+ brand deals and a NIL value of $1.5 million.

Flagg has 1.1 million followers and five brand deals, but $4.8 million in NIL value.

Despite the massive pay gap between the leagues, the WNBA Players' Association has opted out of its CBA agreement to renegotiate for better pay.

The league agreement will be up after the 2025 season, which is one of the main factors why more than 85 percent of WNBA players are on one-year contracts. Most of them entered the offseason last year and were unwilling to sign longer deals with the potential of the salary cap increasing in 2026.

Bueckers builds chemistry with Wings teammates at Kendrick Lamar concert

Paige Bueckers is focused on building team chemistry with the Dallas Wings as she adjusts to professional basketball. Bueckers told reporters on Tuesday that she and her teammates were together at AT&T Stadium and enjoyed the Kendrick Lamar and SZA concert.

"Yeah, it was very fun, just getting to be around each other as a team, hanging out, and do some cool stuff," Bueckers said, via SI's Landon Buford. "I'm a big Kendrick and SZA fan, so that concert was obviously great.”

The Wings roster features several new players after a four-team trade during the offseason brought DiJonai Carrington, Tyasha Harris and NaLyssa Smith.

Dallas also added the 2025 draft class members Bueckers, Aziaha James from North Carolina State, Madison Scott from Ole Miss, JJ Quinerly from West Virginia and Aaronette Vonleh from Baylor.

