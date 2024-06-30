"Lawd hammercy": WNBA fans have their jaws hitting the ground after Aces' Jackie Young post-game workout photo goes viral

The Las Vegas Aces' Jackie Young spearheaded the team's charge against the Washington Mystics on Saturday. In a game where superstar A'ja Wilson struggled to find her rhythm, Young rose to the occasion for the defending champions as she had 26 points to lead the Aces to an 88-77 win at the Entertainment and Sports Arena in Washington.

Jackie Young earned immense praise for balling out against the Mystics. And hoops fans were even more captivated with the two-time champion's post-game workout routine.

Las Vegas Aces shared a picture of Young lifting weights after the team's win on Saturday. Reactions poured in on social media soon after.

Expand Tweet

Trending

One of the X users was stunned.

"Oh! Thats just Jackie lifting her bodyweight in weights. Lawd hammercy."

Another X user called Jackie Young the "muscle mommy" of the league.

"The one and only “Muscle Mommy” in the W."

One of the fans asked Young to share her workout plan.

"Jackie, drop a subscription plan to the workouts. My wallet is ready bbg."

Expand Tweet

"Oh as she was serious when she said she was going to lift 😆 love that JYo," said one fan.

Expand Tweet

Another fan commented that Young's picture deserved to be made into a poster.

"That pic too cold. Need to be a poster."

One of the fans called Young a "superhero."

"WNBA they got a superhero playing for them. This is why Kamilla was stumbling."

Jackie Young leads Las Vegas' charge against Mystics

The Las Vegas Aces won their fourth consecutive game on Saturday. The 26-year-old Young was one of the driving forces behind the defending champions' victory.

The 2022 WNBA Most Improved Player scored a game-high 26 points in 31 minutes. Young's efficiency against the Mystics was excellent. The Aces' point guard shot 8-of-12 from the field, including 3-of-6 from the 3-point range.

Young also grabbed four rebounds and dished out one assist, while recording a steal and a block.

Young is averaging 18.9 points, 5.4 assists and 4.7 rebounds in 33.4 minutes for Aces this season, which are all career-highs. She is also shooting 44% from the field and 34.4% from beyond the arc.