"Lazy & low IQ player" - WNBA fans turn on Jonquel Jones after temper tantrum costs technical in do-or-die game

Last season, Jonquel Jones won her first-ever Finals MVP award when the New York Liberty won the 2024 WNBA title. But, on Friday, Jones provoked the outrage of Liberty fans with a costly mistake in Game 3 against the Phoenix Mercury.
Towards the end of the first half, Jones drove hard to the rim, where she was met by Mercury forward Satou Sabally. The baseline referee called this a jump ball, frustrating Jones who was looking for Sabally to be whistled for a foul. The Liberty center then slammed the ball on the floor, causing the referee to call a technical foul.
Sabally went on to hit a free throw on the other end, helping contain the momentum that the Liberty had been building up to that point.
Liberty fans were far from pleased with Jones' actions in this situation. They also criticized the way she has been playing in this elimination game.
"Btw I don’t care if we win this game or not, I’m not resigning Jonquel jones back," one fan tweeted. "She’s such a lazy and low iq player cause why are you playing like you’re a Guard when you’re literally 6’6 get in the paint and use your body…"
Liberty fans had even more reason to be upset at the end of the game, as the Mercury secured a 79-73 victory to eliminate the defending champions.
In this six-point loss, Jones finished with just three points on 1-for-10 shooting from the field. She also chipped in eight rebounds, four assists, and one block.
"This has not been an inspiring performance": WNBA reporter slams Liberty's effort in do-or-die game vs Mercury
Aside from fans expressing displeasure towards Jones, WNBA reporter Noa Dalzell also gave a brutally frank assessment of the Liberty's overall effort in Game
"This just has not been an inspiring New York Liberty performance at all," Dalzell tweeted on Friday.
The numbers back up Dalzell's point, as the Mercury outrebounded the Liberty 49-33, holding an 8-2 edge on the offensive glass. On offense, New York converted on just seven of their 32 outside attempts while allowing Phoenix to shoot 9-for-24 from beyond the arc.