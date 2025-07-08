"League is messy and weak" - WNBA fans react to DeWanna Bonner joining fiancée Alyssa Thomas on Mercury

Two weeks after being waived by the Indiana Fever, DeWanna Bonner is making her WNBA return with the Phoenix Mercury. She’ll reunite with her fiancée, Alyssa Thomas, as the duo teams up once again after five seasons together in Connecticut.

Ad

The forward reportedly signed a rest-of-the-season contract with the Mercury on Tuesday and will add much-needed depth to their frontcourt. With Satou Sabally out due to an ankle injury, her addition will help the Mercury (13-6), as they are currently No. 2in the WNBA standings.

Underdog WNBA reported the news on X (formerly Twitter), garnering reactions from many.

"This league is messy and weak," a fan said.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

"All that drama just to reunite in Mercury. Could've directly gone there instead," another fan said.

"DeWanna Bonner signing with the Mercury is not a shock. We all saw this coming. Guess they lost out on the Emma Meesseman sweepstakes if she is even still coming to the league," a fan said.

"The WNBA’s behind-the-scenes politics is so disappointing for a pro league. Waving a player and jeopardizing her career just so DB and AT can team up? Sitting out on the Fever—your own team—just to play with AT. Unprofessional and honestly a disgusting league," another fan said.

Ad

Although many criticized Bonner for the move, few appreciated the couple's reunion.

"First championship from a married couple incoming," a fan said.

"She left that toxic locker room. Good for her," another fan said.

DeWanna Bonner returns to the Mercury for her second stint after spending 10 seasons with the team from 2009 to 2019. During that period, she won two WNBA titles and was voted WNBA Sixth Woman of the Year on three occasions.

Ad

Phoenix Mercury GM Nick U’Ren opens up on resigning "great addition" DeWanna Bonner to the roster

After being spotted courtside during the Mercury's game against the Dallas Wings at the PHX Arena, many had speculated DeWanna Bonner's return to Phoenix. This return was officially announced on Tuesday, as she signed a 1-year contract.

Ad

Mercury GM Nick U'Ren opened up on the decision to bring her back, calling her a "great addition."

"She is a true winner, leader and one of the most talented and versatile players in our game," U'Ren said via Nick Hamilton. "Her high basketball IQ, shooting range, athleticism and ability to play and defend multiple positions is going to be a great addition to what are we building here in Phoenix."

Ad

Expand Tweet

The Phoenix Mercury could use Bonner's experience in the upcoming games.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arian Kashyap Arian Kashyap is a basketball journalist at Sportskeeda with over two years of experience at Essentially Sports and Spice Bite and a Bachelor's in Physical Education and Sports Sciences.



Arian's favorite team is the Miami Heat and it’s mainly down to Dwyane Wade being his favorite player of all time. Arian loved how explosive Wade was as a player and he had all the attributes, whether that be shooting, defending or passing. Arian really liked how he won titles both with and without a dynasty behind him.



Arian has also worked with Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools and was the manager for a Delhi-based women’s team called Garwhal Untied. Garwhal won the Delhi league and were runners-up during his tenure.



Arian has judged essay writing competitions for the Commonwealth Students Welfare Group of India in 2023 and was a part of the U-14 team for the Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools academy that qualified for the AIFF Round in 2023.



When not working or watching sports, Arian likes riding his motorcycle and reading. Know More