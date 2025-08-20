"Learned a lot about myself over the last 3-4 weeks": Angel Reese speaks out after missing 7 successive games for Chicago Sky 

The Chicago Sky recorded their fifth straight defeat after a 94-88 loss to the Seattle Storm on Tuesday. Despite another loss, the Sky had many positives to take from the game, including the return of Angel Reese, who made her return after missing seven consecutive games.

During the postgame conference, Reese spoke candidly about her time on the sidelines, sharing her thoughts on her absence from the team.

"I love basketball. It's my pride and joy. Sitting on the sidelines is no fun," Reese said (Timestamp- 4:22 onwards). "I have been sitting just doing rehab every single day, and it's no fun. And also just sitting and figuring out what's going on with myself.

Reese continued to open up about the injury, keeping a positive outlook and expressing gratitude to everyone who has supported her along the way.

"I think I learned a lot about myself over the last three or four weeks. I’m just super grateful for everyone who was in my corner, my teammates, my coaches, who were there for me through the whole process. I’m really happy to be back," she added.

The forward had missed seven consecutive games with a back injury and made a triumphant return on Tuesday, recording 19 points and seven rebounds during her 26-minute cameo. Despite her performance, Reese was unable to lead her team to victory as Chicago succumbed to their 26th loss of the season against the Seattle Storm.

With 10 games left in the regular season, the Sky (8-26) are 12th in the standings and out of playoff contention. The team will look to improve in the offseason to help Reese reach her first playoff series.

Angel Reese opens up on playing against a veteran All-Star in first game back after injury

Angel Reese returned from her injury on Tuesday as the Sky hosted the Seattle Storm at Wintrust Arena. Although unable to bet the win, the game was a close one as Seattle earned a six-point victory.

After the game, Reese was questioned about going up against All-Star forward Nneka Ogwumike, who dropped another 20+point performance.

"She has everything as a part of her game, and that's just something that I continue to watch and look at," Reese said (Timestamp- 5:02 onwards). "I obviously adore Nneka. She's always checking on me and just being able to have somebody like that's a big sister to me, is really important in this league."

Ogwumike and Reese have developed a strong bond playing together for Team Collier during the 2025 All-Star game.

