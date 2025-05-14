"Least accountable athlete ever": Fans react as Angel Reese ignores controversial Caitlin Clark statement

WNBA fans are looking forward to Angel Reese's sophomore season with the Chicago Sky. During her rookie year, she was one of the top first-year players and finished second in the Rookie of the Year race. However, the fans and media remember a specific comment she had about Caitlin Clark.
During her rookie year, Reese claimed that women's basketball games have generated a lot of viewers since her days at LSU. Indirectly, the Sky forward said Clark isn't the only reason people watch their games. The Chi-Town Barbie claims to be one of the players responsible for the increased viewership.
A reporter brought this up during her media day availability. However, before the media member completed their question about Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese interrupted and asked for the next inquiry.
On Instagram, a fan called her out for lacking accountability and dodging the question.
Even fans on X (formerly Twitter) didn't like how Reese handled the situation.
"She’s regretting that comment 😆" a fan said.
"Lmao she knows it’s not true," another fan commented.
"She’s immature. She’s more worried about being social media than a basketball player. She’s isn’t very good at either," one fan stressed.
Other fans credited Angel Reese for moving on from the question.
"Angel is likely embarrassed over that claim now, so it's a good move to avoid having it regurgitated," a fan claimed.
"I do need to give kudos to her for moving past that question and not getting dragged down. I'm not her biggest fan, but credit where it's due," a comment read.
"I’m not mad at this. Ask me questions about the game the team the season," a fan shared.
Angel Reese is focused on making the All-Defensive team this season
Last year, Angel Reese couldn't win the Rookie of the Year. However, a consolation for that was when she earned a spot on the All-Rookie team.
This season, the WNBA star is focused on one aspect of the game: defense. The Sky forward wants to showcase her talent on offense and has set a personal goal for herself. Per the one-time All-Star, she wants to finish her sophomore year on the All-Defensive team.
"I want to be on all-defensive team this year," Reese said. "The best players in this league are the 4's and I take that personal."
Angel Reese's defensive stats in 2024 were below those of elite defenders: 1.3 steals and 0.5 blocks. However, she is determined to do what's best for her team, which includes fighting for rebounds.