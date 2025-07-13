"LeBron James bring that NBA team to Vegas" - WNBA fans gush as Savannah James and Zhuri link up with A’ja Wilson courtside after Aces win

LeBron James’ wife, Savannah, and their daughter, Zhuri, linked up with Las Vegas Aces star A’ja Wilson. James’ family was in attendance for the Aces’ game against the Golden State Valkyries on Saturday, where Wilson and Co. defeated Golden State 104-102.
After the game, A’ja Wilson was spotted courtside, greeting Rich Paul, Savannah James and Zhuri in clips shared by the WNBA's official X account.
Fans have been reacting to clips of their link-up, with one fan even asking LeBron James to open a team in Las Vegas.
“This so dope @KingJames bring that NBA team to Vegas 🔥🔥,” one fan said.
"Where the Kluch family I don’t see LeBron," another fan said:
"Lil Zhuri looks kinda like Jaden Smith when he was in Karate Kid," said another fan.
"Bron haters stay away from this IDC IDC," another fan said:
"League socials posting about "Klutch Family," one fan commented:
A’ja Wilson has been solid for the Aces in 2025, but the team has struggled collectively. She is averaging 21.5 points, 9.1 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 2.4 blocks. But her stellar production hasn't translated to many wins, as Las Vegas is ninth in the league. The team has lost three out of its last five games.
A’ja Wilson posts a monster double-double against the Valkyries with LeBron James' family in attendance
A’ja Wilson had quite a game for herself on Saturday, posting a monster double-double en route to a win over the Golden State Valkyries.
Wilson put on a show for LeBron James' wife and daughter, finishing with 34 points, 16 rebounds, four assists and two blocks. She shot 12-for-16 from the field and made her only 3-point attempt.
Jackie Young was also key in the win, recording 30 points and six assists on 9-for-14 shooting. This was a crucial win for the Aces (10-11) and saw them improve to ninth in the league. They trail the Indiana Fever (10-10) in eighth by half a game. Moreover, two and a half games are separating the Aces from the fifth spot.
The team will return to the court on Wednesday to take on the Dallas Wings for the second time this season. The Aces last met and defeated the Wings on June 13.