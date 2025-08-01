LeBron James sends love to Diana Taurasi as WNBA legend celebrates major milestone moment alongside her wife Penny Taylor

LeBron James applauded Diana Taurasi after the WNBA legend celebrated a major milestone. On Thursday, the 11-time All-Star shared pictures from the 2025 ESPY Awards on Instagram. Taurasi was honored with the Icon award alongside soccer legend Alex Morgan.The first slide on the post featured Taurasi holding the award while the other slides featured pictures of the WNBA icon with her wife, Penny Taylor, and her family. &quot;Before the trophies, before the headlines… it was long days, late nights, and my parents who never gave up. This legacy wasn’t handed down. It was built,&quot; Taurasi captioned the post. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostLeBron James commented to show his love and appreciation for the female basketball pioneer. The Lakers superstar used hands and heart emojis in his comment.James was not the only basketball personality who showered appreciation on the 11-time All-Star. Paige Bueckers, Natasha Cloud and Satou Sabally also hailed Taurasi in the comments. While Cloud and Sabally used emojis to express themselves, Bueckers worded her thoughts.&quot;1 of 1,&quot; the Wings rookie wrote.LeBron James and others comment on Taurasi's IG post. (Credits: @dianataurasi/Instagram)Diana Taurasi is one of the most important figures in women's basketball. The 11-time All-Star has inarguably cemented her legacy among the greats who have pioneered the WNBA to the mainstream sports world.Diana Taurasi is receiving a docuseries covering her life and careerDiana Taurasi has set examples for young girls to follow. The 11-time All-Star has inspired a generation of talent who have now started to come through in the league. Paige Bueckers, one of the most promising players from this year's rookie class, paid tribute to Taurasi in a video played at the 2025 ESPY awards.Taurasi is set to receive a three-part docuseries covering her life. The series is named &quot;Taurasi&quot; and will be available on Prime Video from August 7, 2025. The series is directed by Katie Bender Wynn and is being produced by Skydance Sports.The three parts of the docuseries will focus on three aspects of Taurasi's life, starting with her upbringing and inception in the WNBA, her dominance in the league and on the international stage, and her career's final years before retirement.