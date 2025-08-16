  • home icon
  "Left that punk a** team": Courtney Williams publicly takes veiled shot at rival Liberty at $66,079 guard's expense

"Left that punk a** team": Courtney Williams publicly takes veiled shot at rival Liberty at $66,079 guard's expense

By Sameer Khan
Modified Aug 16, 2025 08:37 GMT
Courtney Williams publicly takes veiled shot at rival Liberty
Courtney Williams publicly takes veiled shot at rival Liberty (Credits: Getty)

Minnesota Lynx guard Courtney Williams took a veiled shot at rivals New York Liberty while welcoming guard Jaylyn Sherrod to the team. Sherrod started the 2025 season with the Liberty, making 18 appearances for them.

She failed to make an impact while playing with the reigning champions, resulting in her release from the roster. On August 8, Sherrod signed with the Lynx for the remainder of the season on a deal that will see her earn $66,079, as per Spotrac.

Courtney Williams and Natisha Hiedeman hosted Jaylyn Sherrod on their Stud Budz livestream on Thursday. While welcoming the guard to Minnesota, Williams took a shot at the Liberty, saying that Sherrod is with the “good guys” now.

“Jaylyn is with the good guys now. She left that punk a** team and she’s with the good guys now.”
Williams’ animosity towards the New York Liberty is easy to grasp, considering they defeated the Lynx in five games to win the 2024 WNBA Finals. This season, Minnesota (27-5) and New York (21-12) have again been two of the best teams in the league, holding the first and second seeds, respectively.

Sherrod joins the Lynx after spending two seasons with the Liberty, making 10 appearances in 2024 and 18 in 2025. Her time in New York won’t live long in the fans’ memories, as she only averaged 1.5 points playing five minutes per game.

She showed much promise in college, averaging 10.6 points, 3.1 rebounds and 4.6 assists in 140 games for the University of Colorado. Sherrod's stellar play earned her two All-Pac-12 selections and three Pac-12 All-Defense team selections. Despite her solid achievements, she went undrafted in 2024.

Courtney Williams and Co. are 2-0 against the New York Liberty this season

The 2024 WNBA Finals loss lives fresh in the Minnesota Lynx's memory as the team has approached their games against the Liberty with extra motivation this season. They've met and defeated the reigning champs in both their matchups so far.

They first defeated the Liberty 100-93 on July 30. More recently, they dominated their rivals on August 9, winning 83-71. Courtney Williams was key in Saturday's game, recording 14 points, seven assists and five rebounds. The two teams will now meet for their third game on Friday.

