"Lennox mommy was hoopin": WNBA legend Candace Parker hypes up Chelsea Gray's Finals MVP performance as Rose BC clinch Unrivaled championship

WNBA legend Candace Parker hyped up former LA Sparks teammate Chelsea Gray after her performance helped the Rose BC win the maiden edition of the Unrivaled Tournament.

Parker took to her Instagram Story on Monday to post a picture of Gray accompanied by seven simple words.

"finals MVP Lennox Mommy was hoopin hoopin"

WNBA legend Candace Parker hyped up former LA Sparks teammate Chelsea Gray. (Credits: IG/Candace Parker)

Chelsea Gray and Candace Parker were teammates on the LA Sparks from 2016-2020, forming a star-studded trio with Nneka Ogwumike. However, in 2021, they both left the Sparks, as Parker joined the Chicago Sky and Gray signed with the Las Vegas Aces.

The Rose BC made history by winning the inaugural Unrivaled tournament championship. They defeated Vinyl BC 62-54 as Chelsea Gray earned the Finals MVP honors.

Although Gray was not at her usual best against the Vinyls, her run to the final MVP was the culmination of an incredible playoff run. In the semifinals, she scored a record-breaking 39 points to lead the Rose BC to a 63-57 comeback win over Laces BC.

During the final game against the Vinyl BC, she hit a crucial half-court buzzer-beater at the end of the third quarter to give the Rose BC a 2-point lead. She ended the game with 18 points, three rebounds and eight assists.

Candace Parker moved to tears after sharing a story about Tennessee legend Pat Summitt

Before her legendary status in the WNBA, Candace Parker made her mark in the NCAA. Under the tutelage of the legendary Pat Summitt at the University of Tennessee, she won two NCAA National Championships and two Most Outstanding Player awards.

Candace Parker #3 of the Tennessee Lady Volunteers- Tennessee v LSU - Source: Getty

During an appearance on the "Storytime with Lekfoe" show on Mar. 12, Parker got emotional when she spoke about the words of wisdom her former coach once told and has since stayed with her.

"I would say eye contact is really, really, really important," Parker said when Adam Lefkoe asked her about a "Summittism" that still holds value. "And she was the first person that really made me truly look at her when she would talk. And so now when I'm at home, and I'm parenting my son, my son says 'Look at me! Look at me!' like all the time, because I didn't realize I say that all the time."

"You're gonna get me emotional, but [Summitt] had this crystal blue stare that she could get you to want to run through walls, Parker added. "And so being able to carry on her legacy is truly important."

Parker was selected by the Sparks as the first overall pick in the 2008 WNBA draft. In her 16 seasons in the W, she won three championship titles with the Sparks, Chicago Sky, and Las Vegas Aces.

